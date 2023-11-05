What early trends should we look at to identify a stock whose value can increase manifold in the long term? Generally, we would like to notice the growth trend return As well as, an expansion on capital employed (ROCE) Base of capital employed. This tells us that it is a compounding machine, capable of consistently investing its earnings back into the business and generating high returns. With this in mind, the ROCE of Ushna Holdings (NYSE:CURV) looks attractive right now, so let’s see what the returns trend can tell us.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven’t dealt with ROCE before, it measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) generated by a company on the capital it employs in its business. To calculate this metric for Torrid Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$69 million ÷ (US$492 million – US$236 million) (Based on last twelve months till July 2023),

Thus, Torrid Holdings’s ROCE is 27%. This is a great return overall and is better than the specialty retail industry average of 12%.

ROCE

In the chart above we measured Torrid Holdings’ past ROCE against its past performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you’re interested, you can check out our analysts’ predictions here Free Report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What does the ROCE trend tell us for Torrid Holdings?

Torrid Holdings deserves praise for its returns. The company has deployed 30% more capital over the past five years, and returns on that capital have remained steady at 27%. Now considering the ROCE is an attractive 27%, this combination is actually quite attractive as it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate higher returns. You’ll see this when looking at well-run businesses or favorable business models.

On a separate but related note, it’s important to know that Torrid Holdings’s current liabilities to total assets ratio is 48%, which we would consider quite high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term lenders) are funding a large part of the business, so just be aware that this may introduce some elements of risk. Although this is not necessarily a bad thing, it may be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our take on Torrid Holdings’ ROCE

Torrid Holdings has demonstrated its efficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we are thrilled by. However, despite favorable fundamentals, the stock is down 39% over the last year, so there may be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it’s worth taking a further look at this stock as the fundamentals are attractive.

Like most companies, Torrid Holdings comes with some risks, and we’ve found 3 warning signs Which you should know about.

