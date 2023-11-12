key insights

Microsoft’s estimated fair value based on 2 stage free cash flow to equity is US$379

With a share price of US$370, Microsoft appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The analyst price target for MSFT is US$404, which is 6.7% above our fair value estimate

Does the November share price for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) reflect what it’s really worth? Today, we’ll estimate the intrinsic value of a stock by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it’s not too hard to follow, as you’ll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways to value a company and, like DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a little more about intrinsic value should read the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Process

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for a company’s cash flows. Generally the first phase is a phase of high growth, and the second phase is a phase of low growth. In the first step we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, million) US$65.8b US$79.2b US$98.1b US$113.0b US$133.1b US$147.9b US$160.4b US$171.0b US$180.0b US$187.9b growth rate estimates source analyzer x24 analyzer x25 analyzer x11 analyzer x4 analyzer x4 Estimated @ 11.14% Estimated @ 8.46% Estimated @ 6.59% Estimate @ 5.28% Estimate @ 4.36% 7.2% discount to current price ($, million) US$61.4k US$69.0k US$79.7k US$85.7k US$94.1k US$97.6k US$98.8k US$98.2k US$96.5k US$94.0k

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = US$875b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows over the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the terminal value, which accounts for all future cash flows after the first stage. For several reasons a very conservative growth rate is used which cannot exceed a country’s GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with a 10-year ‘growth’ period, we discount the future cash flows to today’s value, using an equity cost of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$188b × (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.2%- 2.2%) = US$3.9t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= US$3.9T÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$1.9T

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted terminal value, resulting in the total equity value, which in this case is US$2.8t. The final step is to divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$370, the company appears to be fairly valued at a 2.3% discount to where the stock price is currently trading. However, valuations are vague instruments, rather like a telescope – move a few degrees forward and end up in a different galaxy. Be sure to keep this in mind.

DCF

Estimate

We would like to point out that the most important inputs for discounted cash flows are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Microsoft as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as a discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which accounts for debt. Is. In this calculation we have used 7.2%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 0.991. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT analysis for Microsoft

Strength

weakness

opportunity

Threat

looking ahead:

Although a company’s valuation is important, ideally it should not be the only analysis you check for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Ideally you would apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would affect the company’s valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk-free rate changes rapidly, the output may look very different. For Microsoft, there are three essential aspects you should look into:

risk: take risks, for example – Microsoft has taken 1 warning sign We think you should know about it. Management:Are insiders accelerating their shares to take advantage of market sentiment for MSFT’s future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other high quality options:Do you like a good all-rounder? Check out our interactive list of high-quality stocks to find out what else you’re missing!

