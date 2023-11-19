A look at the intrinsic value of Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA)

key insights

Using 2 stage free cash flow to equity, Image Resources’ fair value estimate is AU$0.053

The current share price of AU$0.061 suggests that Image Resources is potentially trading close to its fair value

How far is Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we’ll see whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There’s really not that much to it, even though it seems quite complicated.

Companies can be valued in many ways, so we’ll point out that DCF isn’t perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Process

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model which, as the name suggests, takes into account two stages of growth. The first phase is typically a high growth period that builds towards a terminal value, which is captured in a second ‘stable growth’ period. To start, we need to get an estimate of cash flows for the next ten years. Given that we don’t have any analyst estimates of free cash flow available, we’ve extrapolated the past free cash flow (FCF) from the company’s last reported value. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is discounted from today’s value:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Projection

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, millions) AU$6.68m AU$4.96 million AU$4.09m AU$3.62m AU$3.35m AU$3.20m AU$3.11m AU$3.07m AU$3.07m AU$3.08m growth rate estimates source Estimate @ -37.74% Estimate @ -25.79% Estimate @ -17.43% Estimate @ -11.58% Estimate @ -7.48% Estimate @ -4.61% Estimate @ -2.60% Estimate @ -1.20% Estimate @ -0.22% Estimate @ 0.47% Present value (A$, millions) Discounted at 7.4% AU$6.2 AU$4.3 AU$3.3 AU$2.7 AU$2.3 AU$2.1 AU$1.9 AU$1.7 AU$1.6 AU$1.5

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = AU$28 million

After calculating the present value of future cash flows over the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the terminal value, which accounts for all future cash flows after the first stage. For several reasons a very conservative growth rate is used which cannot exceed a country’s GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with a 10-year ‘growth’ period, we discount the future cash flows to today’s value, using an equity cost of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$3.1m × (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.4%- 2.1%) = AU$59m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= AU$59m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= AU$29m

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted terminal value, resulting in a total equity value, which in this case is AU$57m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$0.06, the company appears to be around fair value at the time of writing. However, valuations are vague instruments, rather like a telescope – move a few degrees forward and end up in a different galaxy. Be sure to keep this in mind.

DCF

important beliefs

The above calculations rely heavily on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the second is the cash flows. Part of investing is making your own assessment of a company’s future performance, so try to do the calculations yourself and check your own assumptions. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Image Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which is used for debt. Is responsible. In this calculation we used 7.4%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.060. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT analysis for image resources

looking ahead:

Although a company’s valuation is important, it is just one of many factors you need to evaluate for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Ideally you would apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would affect the company’s valuation. For example, if the terminal price growth rate is slightly adjusted, it can dramatically change the overall result. For image resources, there are three relevant items you should investigate further:

risk: To that end, you should know about 3 warning signs We have seen with image resources. Management:Are insiders accelerating their shares to take advantage of market sentiment for IMA’s future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. other solid businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not check out our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you might not have considered!

