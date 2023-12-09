key insights

Estimated fair value for Ciena is US$44.66 based on 2 stage free cash flow to equity

With a share price of US$44.35, Ciena appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 24% below Ciena’s analyst price target of US$58.89

Does the December share price for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) reflect what it’s really worth? Today, we’ll estimate a stock’s intrinsic value by taking the company’s estimated future cash flows and discounting them back to today’s value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There’s really not that much to it, even though it seems quite complicated.

However, remember that there are many ways to estimate the value of a company, and DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Sienna

Crunching the numbers

We are using a 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take into account two stages of company growth. The growth rate of the company may be high in the initial period and the second phase is usually considered to have a stable growth rate. In the first step we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with declining free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, million) US$413.0 million US$394.5 million US$385.5 million US$381.9 million US$381.9 million US$384.5 million US$388.9 million US$394.6 million US$401.2 million US$408.6 million growth rate estimates source analyzer x1 analyzer x2 Estimate @ -2.29% Estimate @ -0.93% Estimate @ 0.01% Estimate @ 0.67% Estimate @ 1.14% Estimate @ 1.46% Estimate @ 1.69% Estimate @ 1.85% 7.6% discount to current price ($, million) US$384 US$341 US$310 US$285 US$265 US$248 US$234 US$220 US$208 US$197

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = US$2.7b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows over the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the terminal value, which accounts for all future cash flows after the first stage. The Gordon Growth Formula is used to calculate the terminal value of a 10-year government bond yield at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today’s value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$409m × (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.6%- 2.2%) = US$7.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= US$7.8B÷ (1 + 7.6%)10= US$3.8B

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted terminal value, resulting in the total equity value, which in this case is US$6.5b. The final step is to divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$44.4, the company currently appears to be fairly valued at a 0.7% discount to the stock price. However, valuations are vague instruments, rather like a telescope – move a few degrees forward and end up in a different galaxy. Be sure to keep this in mind.

DCF

Estimate

We would like to point out that the most important inputs for discounted cash flows are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ciena as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which accounts for debt. Is. In this calculation we used 7.6%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.068. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We get our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT analysis for Sienna

Strength

weakness

opportunity

Threat

moving on:

While important, the DCF calculation is just one of many factors you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to “What assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?” For example, changes in a company’s cost of equity or the risk-free rate can have a significant impact on valuation. For Sienna, there are three important aspects you should consider:

financial health: Does CIEN have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. future earnings: How does CIEN’s growth rate compare to its peers and the broader market? Get a deeper dive into analyst consensus numbers for the coming years by interacting with our free Analyst Growth Expectations chart. Other high quality options: Do you like a good all-rounder? Check out our interactive list of high-quality stocks to find out what else you’re missing!

P.S. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculations for every US stock every day, so if you want to know the intrinsic value of another stock just search here.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source