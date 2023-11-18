A look at the fair value of Worley Limited (ASX:WOR)

key insights

Worli’s estimated fair value based on 2 stage free cash flow to equity is AU$18.38

The current share price of AU$17.15 suggests that Worley is potentially trading close to its fair value

The analyst price target for WOR is AU$18.51 which is similar to our fair value estimate

How far is Worley Ltd (ASX:WOR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we’ll look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking into account expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it’s not too hard to follow, as you’ll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in many ways, so we’ll point out that DCF isn’t perfect for every situation. For those who are interested in learning equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be of interest to you.

We are using a 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take into account two stages of company growth. The growth rate of the company may be high in the initial period and the second phase is usually considered to have a stable growth rate. In the first step we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

Generally we believe that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of future cash flows by their estimated value in today’s dollars:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Projection

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, millions) AU$405.7m AU$546.9 million AU$577.1m AU$842.4 million AU$737.8 million AU$679.6 million AU$646.3 million AU$628.2m AU$619.8m AU$617.9m growth rate estimates source analyzer x2 analyzer x2 analyzer x2 analyzer x2 analyzer x2 Estimate @ -7.88% Estimate @ -4.89% Estimate @ -2.80% Estimate @ -1.34% Estimate @ -0.31% Present value (A$, millions) Discounted at 7.6% AU$377 AU$472 AU$463 AU$628 AU$511 AU$437 AU$386 AU$349 AU$320 AU$296

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = AU$4.2b

The second stage, also known as terminal value, is the cash flow of the business after the first stage. The Gordon Growth Formula is used to calculate the terminal value of a 10-year government bond yield at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today’s value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$618m × (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.6%- 2.1%) = AU$11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= AU$11b÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= AU$5.5b

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted terminal value, resulting in a total equity value, which in this case is AU$9.7b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide it by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$17.2, the company appears to be about fairly valued at a 6.7% discount to the stock price it currently trades at. However, remember that this is only an approximate assessment, and like any complex formula – garbage in, garbage out.

DCF

Estimate

The above calculations rely heavily on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the second is the cash flows. Part of investing is making your own assessment of a company’s future performance, so try to do the calculations yourself and check your own assumptions. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Worley as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which accounts for debt. Is. In this calculation we used 7.6%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.109. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Worli

Although a company’s valuation is important, ideally it should not be the only analysis you check for a company. It is not possible to achieve foolproof valuation with the DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to “What assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?” If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk-free rate changes rapidly, the output may look very different. For Worli, we’ve compiled three more elements you should explore:

riskFor example, we found 3 warning signs for Worli (1 doesn’t sit very well with us!) Here’s what you need to consider before investing. future earnings: How does WOR’s growth rate compare to its peers and the broader market? Get a deeper dive into analyst consensus numbers for the coming years by interacting with our free Analyst Growth Expectations chart. Other high quality options:Do you like a good all-rounder? Check out our interactive list of high-quality stocks to find out what else you’re missing!

