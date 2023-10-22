key insights

The estimated fair value for Colfax Group based on 2 stage free cash flow to equity is UK£6.24.

Colfax Group’s UK£7.45 share price indicates it is trading at the same level as its fair value estimate

When compared to the industry average discount of -37%, Colfax Group’s competitors appear to trade at a premium to fair value.

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Colfax Group PLC (LON:CFX) by forecasting the company’s future cash flows and discounting them back to today’s value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may seem complicated, but it’s actually quite simple!

However, remember that there are many ways to estimate the value of a company, and DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the logic behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Colfax Group Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for a company’s cash flows. Generally the first phase is a phase of high growth, and the second phase is a phase of low growth. To start, we need to estimate cash flows for the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, millions) UK£3.10 million UK£4.90 million UK£5.10 million UK£4.28 million UK£3.81 million UK£3.54 million UK£3.38 million UK£3.28 million UK£3.23 million UK£3.21 million growth rate estimates source analyzer x1 analyzer x1 analyzer x1 Estimate @ -16.10% Estimate @ -10.86% Estimate @ -7.19% Estimate @ -4.62% Estimate @ -2.82% Estimate @ -1.56% Estimate @ -0.68% Present value (£, millions) discounted at 10.0% UK£2.8 UK£4.1 UK£3.8 UK£2.9 UK£2.4 UK£2.0 UK£1.7 UK£1.5 UK£1.4 UK£1.2

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = UK£24 million

The second stage, also known as terminal value, is the cash flow of the business after the first stage. For several reasons a very conservative growth rate is used which cannot exceed a country’s GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with a 10-year ‘growth’ period, we discount the future cash flows to today’s value, using an equity cost of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£3.2m × (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (10.0% – 1.4%) = UK£38m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= UK£38 million (1 + 10.0%)10= UK£15 million

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted terminal value, resulting in a total equity value, which in this case is UK £38 million. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide it by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£7.5, the company appears to be around fair value at the time of writing. Assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to look at it as a rough estimate and not accurate down to the last cent.

important beliefs

We would like to point out that the most important inputs for discounted cash flows are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is making your own assessment of a company’s future performance, so try to do the calculations yourself and check your own assumptions. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Colfax Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which is used for debt. Is responsible. In this calculation we have used 10.0%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.457. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

moving on:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won’t be the only piece of analysis you examine for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use of the DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would under- or overvalue the company. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk-free rate changes rapidly, the output may look very different. For Colfax Group, there are three essential things you should pay attention to:

risk: For example, consider the ever-present threat of investment risk. We’ve identified 3 warning signs Colfax Group (at least 1 who is a bit obnoxious), and understanding them should be part of your investing process. future earnings: How does CFX’s growth rate compare to its peers and the broader market? Get a deeper dive into analyst consensus numbers for the coming years by interacting with our free Analyst Growth Expectations chart. other solid businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not check out our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you might not have considered!

