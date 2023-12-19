A look at Executive Order 14067 and its effects on digital assets

The rapid growth of digital assets has brought them to the forefront of economic and regulatory discussions around the world. In the United States, President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14067, titled “Ensuring the Responsible Development of Digital Assets,” aims to address the multifaceted implications of this emerging technology while promoting responsible innovation.

Promoting responsible innovation

The order recognizes the potential benefits of digital assets, including their ability to expand access to financial services, reduce transaction costs, and foster innovation.

“We must promote access to safe and affordable financial services. Many Americans lack banking facilities and the costs of cross-border money transfers and payments are high. The United States has a strong interest in fostering responsible innovation that expands equitable access to financial services, especially for Americans who are underserved by the traditional banking system. […], The United States also has an interest in ensuring that the benefits of financial innovation accrue equally to all Americans and minimizing any inequitable impacts of financial innovation.

The overarching goal of the claimed order is to ensure responsible development and implementation of digital asset technologies while focusing on privacy, security, and safeguarding against illicit exploitation. It emphasizes coordination among relevant agencies such as the Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to effectively address these issues.

Addressing consumer protection and financial stability

The order highlights the importance of protecting consumers from fraudulent, manipulative, and predatory practices in the digital asset ecosystem. It directs relevant agencies to assess and address potential risks to consumers, including information security, data privacy and market integrity.

Furthermore, the EO emphasizes that exchanges and issuers of digital assets, which are becoming increasingly larger and more complex, must act in compliance with the regulatory framework. “In line with the general principle of ‘same business, same risks, same rules’.”

“Some digital asset trading platforms and service providers have grown rapidly in size and complexity and may not be subject to or in compliance with appropriate regulations or supervision. Digital asset issuers, exchanges and trading platforms, and intermediaries whose activities may increase risks to financial stability should be subject to and in compliance with the regulatory and supervisory standards governing traditional market infrastructure and financial firms, in line with the common. The principle of “same business, same risks, same rules”.

Combating illicit finance and national security risks

The order states that digital assets can be used for illegal activities such as money laundering, terrorism financing and tax evasion. It directs agencies to implement a coordinated action plan to address these risks, including compliance with anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) obligations.

“We must reduce the illicit finance and national security risks posed by the misuse of digital assets. Digital assets can pose significant illicit finance risks, including money laundering, cybercrime and ransomware, narcotics and human trafficking, and terrorism and proliferation financing. Digital assets may also be used as a tool to circumvent United States and foreign financial sanctions regimes and other instruments and authorities.

This section, which appears to be the foundation of the narrative promulgated by US Senator Warren and her recent bill, completely ignores the numerous studies published during this year, which comprehensively document, the impact of distributed ledger technology (DLT). Given the transparency provided, it is extremely difficult to carry out illicit operations covertly using blockchain, and the majority of illicit trafficking in the world is carried out using traditional payment channels and fiat currencies, especially the United States dollar. .

While it is true that there has been an increase in illicit transactions made with digital assets in the past, the percentage on the total is low enough to raise suspicions, or even justify excessive attention to the subject.

The Chainalysis report states:

“Overall, the share of all cryptocurrency activity associated with illicit activity increased for the first time since 2019, from 0.12% in 2021 to 0.24% in 2022,”

The order also emphasizes the need to protect national security interests from potential misuse of digital assets such as cyber attacks, cyber espionage and financing of foreign adversaries.

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

The order emphasizes the role of sovereign currencies, the US dollar, in a well-functioning financial system. It acknowledges the possibility of developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and directs the Federal Reserve to conduct research and development on its potential design and deployment options.

“Sovereign wealth is at the core of a well-functioning financial system, macroeconomic stabilization policies and economic growth. My Administration places the greatest emphasis on research and development efforts into potential design and deployment options for a United States CBDC. These efforts should include assessment of potential benefits and risks for consumers, investors, and businesses; financial stability and systemic risk; payment system; National Security; Ability to exercise human rights; Financial Inclusion and Equity; And necessary action will be taken to launch a United States CBDC if it is deemed in the national interest to do so.

It remains questionable how in practice the development of a CBDC will be compatible with the principles of respect for privacy and human rights to which the Executive Order appeals.

As the regulatory body evolves, it will become more important to demand transparency regarding the workings of this highly controversial technology, in order to avoid the creation of yet another state surveillance apparatus.

It would be perfectly legitimate for the people of nations to be concerned and to request that the code be made open source, so that anyone can have the opportunity to determine whether a tool is compatible with an individual’s right to privacy.

Bitcoin offers virtually complete transparency, and this would be a factor that a sovereign currency would struggle to offer.

Executive Order 14067: Conclusion

Executive Order 14067 represents an important step toward establishing a comprehensive framework for regulating digital assets in the United States. It tries to identify the potential benefits and risks of these technologies and claims to promote responsible innovation while protecting consumers, financial stability, and national security interests.

Noteworthy is the fact that in Section 9 dedicated to the definition of various technical terms, an explanation of the terms “blockchain”, “CBDC”, “cryptocurrency”, “digital asset” and “stablecoins” is provided. The word “Bitcoin.” One would think that the innovation that spawned an entire industry should be mentioned at least once in the entire text.

As the digital asset industry continues to grow, the US Administration and relevant regulatory bodies will need to carefully balance the need to foster innovation with the need to address potential risks. This order provides a foundation for this dialogue, but it remains to be seen how the regulatory landscape will evolve in the coming years.

Source: bitcoinnews.com