A look at 3 health headlines this week | Health Smart

Weight gain in pregnant women can harm their health

New research shows that severe weight gain during pregnancy might increase the risks of diabetes and heart disease long-term.

Researchers from The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine analyzed data from more than 45,000 people, dividing them into three categories: “underweight, ” “normal weight” and “obese.”

They found individuals with a higher weight gain during pregnancy had an 84% increased risk of death related to heart disease compared to the others.

Why red wine causes headaches

We may now understand why red wine can cause headaches.

A new study from the University of California-Davis says that a plant compound found in red wine called quercetin interferes with an enzyme that helps break down alcohol and potentially causes headaches.

The study also says that 28% of people who have a headache within three hours of drinking were able to identify red wine as the cause.

Researchers plan to test their hypothesis in the near future.

Keeping cold, flu from spreading within your household

With the cold and flu season now upon us, doctors have advice on ways to keep illnesses from spreading through your entire household.

They say try to separate family members who are sick from the rest of the family, and be sure to wear face masks. Experts warn that the flu has a 25% attack rate. That means for everyone who gets it, a quarter of the people who are in close contact with that person, will also come down with it.

Doctors also say to keep your home well-ventilated, and avoid sharing food or drinks.

