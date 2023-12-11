A long road ahead: Women founders get only 2% of total capital

Venture capital funding for female-founded or co-founded companies is a growing trend in the US, and last year saw the establishment of several female-led funds, incubators for female founders, and new companies.

However, the data shows there is still room for improvement. According to the US VC Female Founders Dashboard by PitchBook, in 2023, companies founded exclusively by women received only 2.1% of the total capital invested in venture-backed startups in the US.

Comparison of trends between America and Europe

Although the good news is that the number of deals for women-founded companies is gradually increasing from 5.6% in 2019 to 7.1% in 2023, the total capital invested has declined from 2.6% in 2019 to 2.1% in 2023. Improvement is taking place. Is the outlook better for European female founders?

The European VC Female Founders Dashboard by PitchBook shows that the number of deals for Europe has steadily increased from 4.7% in 2019 to 5.3% in 2023. Although the total capital invested has not changed since 2019, it has increased by 0.9 compared to 2022. % to 1.3% in 2023. The numbers remain remarkably low, leaving little hope for European female founders. American female entrepreneurs appear to be getting more deals to closing.

Digging deeper into the data, US venture capital deal flow by women-founded or co-founded companies has increased since 2017, peaking with 4939 deals and $61.5B in investments in 2021. In 2023, there were 3008 deals, and $31.2B were invested, indicating a significant decline. The most successful quarter for US female founders in 2023 was the third quarter, with $10.1 billion of capital invested and 738 deals closed. Q4, with $7.4B investments and 449 deals, doesn’t leave much hope for an improvement.

The situation is similar in Europe also. Venture capital deal flow by female (co-)founded companies has been steadily increasing since 2017, with a notable peak in 2021 and a substantial decline in 2023 with 3282 deals closed instead of 2030, and €9.2B of capital invested instead of €9.2B Went. 17.3B. This data highlights the challenges women founders face in raising funding in Europe, where they have access to less VC capital.

A magnet for investment

California is a driving force of investment, an ideal place to raise money, with $132.0B of capital invested and over 12,000 deals. In contrast, NYC has seen only $38.2B invested and over 5,500 deals completed. Most deals are in the seed/angel stage, with leaders in the software, healthcare, B2B, pharma and bio industries.

In Europe, London leads the way with more than 400 deals and €18.7B of capital investment, followed by Paris and Berlin. The deal numbers look similar across phases, with B2B services and B2C goods being the leading industries followed by software.

final thoughts

Despite the overall increase in funding, women-founded startups received only 2% of total VC capital in the US, and even less in Europe. This shows a slight increase compared to previous years.

Although funding for female founders has increased, it remains a small portion of the total, indicating a long road to achieving parity.

Continued efforts remain needed to address the unconscious biases and systemic barriers that women founders face in accessing VC funding.