A local entrepreneur successfully launches new startup OpenVia. Here's how he got it started. , bham now

Patrick Campbell, Founder and CEO of OpenVia. (Nathan Watson/Bham Now)

Before founding Birmingham startup OpenVia, Patrick Campbell worked in healthcare while flirting with entrepreneurial ideas. However, he wasn’t sure he had what it took to lead a company until he decided to take the next step with his education.

Keep reading to learn more about OpenVia and how Patrick’s experience in Auburn University’s Executive MBA program gave him the knowledge, skills, and experience to successfully lead OpenVia without taking a break from his career.

Meet Patrick Campbell, CEO of OpenVia

Patrick is the founder and CEO of OpenVia, an early-stage venture-backed software startup based on a hardware park. An experienced entrepreneur, Patrick previously worked on Porch Pod – a technology-equipped storage container designed to keep delivered packages safe from tampering, theft, weather, and more.

In 2020, Patrick expanded the Porch Pod idea into his latest endeavor – OpenVia. Designed as an alternative to expensive upgrades to access or intercom systems, OpenVia is a platform that gives owners, residents and guests access to multifamily or commercial properties through their smartphones.

Discovery of need for further education

Patrick Campbell working on OpenVia at the Hardware Park. (Nathan Watson/Bham Now)

Although he has always had an interest in entrepreneurship, Patrick spent several years in the healthcare sector before founding OpenVia. After eight years in his field, he decided it was time to continue his education.

“At a certain point in my career, I realized that if I wanted to take the next step, I needed to add more educational qualifications to my resume.” Patrick Campbell, Founder and CEO, OpenVia

Patrick has worked on both the software and hardware components that make OpenVia possible. (Nathan Watson/Bham Now)

Patrick began researching programs at several schools, including his undergraduate alma mater, Auburn University. Ultimately, he decided to apply for an Executive MBA at Auburn’s Harbert College of Business.

“Although I looked at similar programs throughout the Southeast, the Executive MBA at Auburn University felt like the perfect fit for both my personal and professional goals. The flexibility of the program helped me balance work and life with the needs of my education, and I loved that the group-based experience allowed me to learn with a small group of like-minded professionals throughout the program. . Patrick Campbell, Founder and CEO, OpenVia

Designed with working professionals in mind

Patrick Campbell was able to continue his nine to five studies while studying for his MBA. (Nathan Watson/Bham Now)

Designed for mid- to late-career business professionals, Auburn’s Executive MBA program blends the flexibility of online learning with the support of peer-to-peer interaction in the classroom. With low on-campus residence and a group of peers from diverse professions and backgrounds, the Executive MBA program is ideal for professionals who want to enhance their skills without putting their careers on hold.

“Although I was working a typical nine to five job, the Executive MBA made it easier to complete my weekly coursework during the evenings, nights and any free time I had. On-campus housing was planned months in advance, allowing me to schedule work and life around personal needs. Being able to start projects remotely also really helped!’ Patrick Campbell, Founder and CEO, OpenVia

(Nathan Watson/Bham Now)

Although Patrick did not study business during his time as an undergraduate at Auburn University, he gained a lot of experience during his healthcare career. The Executive MBA program helped Patrick formalize his understanding of business concepts that have been critical to his leadership at Openvia.

“The knowledge and training I received from the Executive MBA program really helped me as a founder of a startup. The skills I learned helped me make informed decisions about company financing, raising venture capital funds, hiring employees, and much more. Additionally, getting my MBA at such an amazing school helped me gain the confidence I needed to talk to customers, raise capital, and position OpenVia as a CEO. Patrick Campbell, Founder and CEO, OpenVia

Enhance Your Skills with Auburn University’s Executive MBA

Auburn’s Executive MBA program can help you hone your business skills. (Nathan Watson/Bham Now)

Are you looking to make a change in your professional career? Auburn University’s Executive MBA program may be the right choice for you.

“When making any major decision, my advice would be to look at all the options and make the decision that is right for you and your family. If you look at the merits of the Executive MBA program at Auburn, I think you will find that it is a great value for your money, an excellent educational experience and an effective way to balance your personal and professional commitments. Patrick Campbell, Founder and CEO, OpenVia

To learn how the Executive MBA program can impact your career, schedule an appointment with a Harbert College of Business program admissions advisor today.

