OMAHA (DTN) — Here are the top 5 things the DTN newsroom is tracking for the week of November 26. Look for coverage of these and other topics throughout the week on our subscription platforms as well as at www.dtnpf.com.

Unless otherwise noted, all times listed below are in Central Standard Time (CST).

1. Ag Summit Approaching: We are in full swing with registration for our 2023 DTN Virtual Ag Summit, December 5-6. The two half-day sessions will be filled with quick-to-digest presentations on business-critical topics ranging from changes in farming prices to finance, interest rates and global economics. To register for the free summit, go to: And to hear more about it, watch the Reporter’s Notebook video with DTN Farm Business Editor Katie Dehlinger.

2. Warming trend: While lake-effect snowfall will continue around the Great Lakes, the Plains will become drier and much of the country will see warmer than normal temperatures as El Nino conditions persist. For longer-term conditions, don’t miss DTN Ag Meteorologist John Baranik’s forecast to 2024 on Dec. 6 during the DTN Virtual Ag Summit.

3. Volunteer with a point of view: DTN’s Crops technology editor Pamela Smith is starting the search for candidates for our annual View from the Cab stories. That highly popular series discusses what’s going on in the world of two farming operations, and begins just before spring planting. If you are interested in becoming one of the featured farmers, contact her at [email protected]. Watch the latest installment here:

4. Eyeing market awakenings: As traders return from the holiday week, we’re keeping an eye on wheat prices and any surprises from South America. For our latest thoughts on this long-declining wheat market, check out the latest Todd’s Take from DTN Lead Analyst Todd Hultman here: Speaking of us Hultman, he’ll be speaking about the corn and soybean markets at the Greater Peoria Farm Show through Thursday. will talk. Here is information about that incident:

5. Economic reports to watch: On Monday at 9 a.m. a report on new U.S. home sales in October will be released, followed by the USDA’s weekly grain export inspection report at 10 a.m. and a report on crop progress at 3 p.m. Will go. On Tuesday, we’ll look at the US consumer. The confidence report is scheduled for 9 am, then on Wednesday the report on third-quarter US gross domestic product will be released at 7:30 am, the US Energy Department’s weekly inventory report will be released at 9:30 am, Thursday Starting with the USDA’s weekly export sales report, posted here. 7:30 a.m., the same time as weekly US jobless claims, report on US personal income and expenditure in October, personal consumption expenditure index for October and update of the US drought monitor. The Energy Department’s report on natural gas storage comes at 10 a.m. On Friday, manufacturing reports from around the world come in overnight and the Institute for Supply Management index for the U.S. is released at 9 a.m. At 2 p.m., the USDA’s NASS releases its monthly fats and oils. Report.

