A lesson from the GOP's TikTok 'scum' moment

Last night’s GOP primary debate got a major moment When Nikki Haley called Vivek Ramaswamy “scum” Even after he revealed that his daughter uses TikTok, the former UN ambassador had called for a ban on the app.

Putting aside questions of personal character, it is not surprising that the subject inflamed his emotions. tiktok has been a haven of paranoia In recent years it has been owned by the Chinese-founded company ByteDance, and what critics call Questionable privacy practices , This fear has become particularly pervasive on the right following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) argued in an essay Last week, debate moderator Hugh Hewitt cited that the Chinese Communist Party was directly using the platform to influence youth opinion in favor of the Islamic terrorist group.

“If you doubt that the CCP will introduce bias – against Israel, against Jews, against the West, or anything else – into apps under its actual control, consider this on October 31st. wall street journal informed of Chinese web platforms Baidu and Alibaba have erased Israel from maps… The two most widely used mapping programs in China show the outline of Israel’s territory but do not label it as Israel, and That may not be the case for some time,” Gallagher wrote.

There are some persuasive references to his argument but little evidence for his main charge. However, the lack of evidence points to the forest that the GOP candidates missed for the red-scare trees: No one Really understand how TikTok works, save its engineers.

Like its fellow social media platforms and most of the powerful generative AI tools now changing society, the inner workings of TikTok are not available to the public. This means we have no idea who is shaping our information landscape, or how they are doing it. As these devices become more powerful, widespread, and intertwined Apprehensions like Gallagher’s and Haley’s will continue to shape American politics the same way TikTok shapes young minds.

when i spent the whole day Making TikTok News Content Mainstream For Politico Magazine earlier this year, I experienced the full ideological and factual spectrum of propaganda, not some one-sided lecture on colonialism, or tokyo rose Style engine for demoralizing American. (Decreasing personal morale is another story.) In 2020 researchers reported how Full spectrum of political expression Present on the platform with varying degrees of accuracy and effectiveness.

Some data about TikTok’s algorithm, which closely tracks the time users spend watching each video, surfaced Leaked in in 2021 – but the company remains highly secretive. Large social media platforms generally keep their algorithms to themselves, only occasionally and partially, making them available to select researchers for analysis, like a huge study. Published in Science this year , EU-like laws Digital Services Act There have been steps taken to bring more transparency to these platforms, but ultimately there is only so much information that regulators can enforce.

The same fight is now gaining momentum world of ai Where open-source advocates like the Mozilla Foundation Argue that algorithmic transparency This is necessary to build public confidence in powerful AI tools and prevent them from running amok. The algorithms that power social media are, of course, a form of artificial intelligence in their own right, but the introduction of text or image generators adds an entirely new level of motivational power to systems that are for the most part closed.

Governments know this, that’s why Almost overnight AI policy has become so huge global focus , But the sheer financial power of the biggest tech companies has so far kept them insulated from any efforts to bring about greater transparency on how social media platforms work, and at this point it’s not clear beyond doubt that AI will make any difference. Will be different.

Returning to the GOP field’s complaint, young people are just as likely to see a lot of pro-Palestinian content on TikTok because young people were already overall more sympathetic For the Palestinian cause before the October 7 attacks, and the golden rule of social media is to give the user more of what they already want. This doesn’t mean that one’s TikTok feed doesn’t have the power to persuade, but rather that it requires a pre-established level of interest from the user in order to work its secret algorithmic magic.

Haley and her allies may fear that TikTok might be magic because of its ties to China, but the same secret that protects that platform applies to those based in the States and around the world. Even if lawmakers succeed in banning it, barring a total transformation of the relationship between government and the tech industry, the future of media, technology, and how they shape American society will remain as opaque as that of TikTok.

EU is hoping to tighten rules nearby “Foundation” AI model Because it is finalizing its AI Act.

Politico’s Gian Volpicelli Reported for Pro Clients Lawmakers in the European Parliament plan to add language that would require developers of foundation models to “prepare, keep up to date, and make available information and documentation in a machine-readable format.” This obligation will apply to both closed and open-source systems.

Jian writes that the proposal also includes rules for watermarking AI-generated content, limits on energy use, and a requirement to register powerful foundation models in a database.

At last week’s AI Security Summit, a group of leading AI companies – Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Google, Google DeepMind, Inflection AI, Meta, Microsoft, Mistral AI, and OpenAI – agreed to allow A group of governments including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union will inspect their advanced AI models before releasing them to the public.

What does AI security look like in China?

According to Beijing-based Concordia Consulting, “China has emerged as an important player” in AI, but international understanding of the country’s views and actions on AI safety remains limited. Concordia offered these takeaways new report Which also includes:

The Chinese government is starting to focus on “marginal” risk. “While current domestic standards on AI security are mostly oriented toward safety and robustness concerns, China’s top AI standards body has referenced alignment in the 2023 document, suggesting an increasing focus toward marginal capabilities.”

“While current domestic standards on AI security are mostly oriented toward safety and robustness concerns, China’s top AI standards body has referenced alignment in the 2023 document, suggesting an increasing focus toward marginal capabilities.” Actual researchers are less interested. “While several laboratories began issuing ethical principles for AI development in 2018, these were fairly general and did not specifically address the safety of frontier models… These laboratories have publicly stated that the assessment they conducted He mainly focuses on the truth and toxic content rather than the more dangerous ones. Capabilities.”

“While several laboratories began issuing ethical principles for AI development in 2018, these were fairly general and did not specifically address the safety of frontier models… These laboratories have publicly stated that the assessment they conducted He mainly focuses on the truth and toxic content rather than the more dangerous ones. Capabilities.” They want to cooperate under the right circumstances. “However, successful cooperation with China on AI safety depends on selecting the right international forums for exchange, as China has expressed a clear preference for holding AI-related discussions under the auspices of the United Nations.”

