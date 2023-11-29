A Large New Study on Weight Loss Drugs Like Wegovy Has Good News if You’re Looking To Reduce Your Heart Attack Risk | Jackson Progress-Argus Parade Partner Content
Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have been everywhere in 2023. And as the injectable diabetes medication millions of people swear by for weight loss becomes more popular, its other benefits (and drawbacks) are being studied more closely.
In general, the news is good—particularly the results of a recent study, which found that a once-weekly injection of 2.4 of semaglutide (like Ozempic or Wegovy) is associated with a 20% lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).