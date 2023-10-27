A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

The Federal Reserve repo facility is again in focus as a gauge of liquidity as US stocks falter and investors brace for another barrage of Treasury borrowing to finance the US government’s huge budget deficit.

Short-term funds held by institutional investors in the New York Fed’s overnight reverse repo facility fell to $1.1 trillion from a high of nearly $2.5 trillion in December, according to Fed data.

This indicates that a major source of cash to buy investments such as Treasury debt or other cash has shrunk dramatically over the past two years.

The decline came even as the S&P 500 index SPX was on pace to close in correction territory on Friday, with any end below 4,130.06. That marked a decline of at least 10% from the recent closing high of 4,588.96 set in July, according to FactSet. The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP recorded an improvement of 70% earlier this week.

While funds deposited overnight at the Fed are earning 5.3%, the amount of cash has declined sharply recently since the Treasury began issuing debt to finance the large federal budget deficit. It was pegged at $1.7 trillion for fiscal year 2023, up 23% from a year earlier.

“I’m watching the volume and size of the Fed reverse repo facility,” said Bryce Doty, a senior portfolio manager at Sit Investment Association in Minneapolis. “This is not a true measure of liquidity, but it is worth watching as the Treasury prepares to announce its upcoming borrowing needs next week,” he said.

Reading: Wall Street is preparing for approximately $1.5 trillion in additional borrowing needs by the Treasury

The Fed is also widely expected to keep its policy interest rate steady at a 22-year high of 5.25%-5.5% on Wednesday.

Doty said the nearly $1 trillion cash pile in the Fed’s repo facility is still a huge amount. “But what if it gets exploited?”

US stocks and bonds have been volatile in the second half of this year as the Fed strengthened its message that interest rates need to remain high for a longer period of time to bring falling inflation back toward its 2% annual target.

The Fed’s preferred inflation tracker, the personal-consumption expenditures price index for September, registered 3.4% on Friday compared with a year earlier, unchanged from the previous month.

Stocks were mostly lower on Friday, heading for sharp weekly losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA on pace for a 2.2% weekly decline, the S&P 500 index SPX 2.8% lower and the Nasdaq Composite Index 2.9% for the week. was down. FactSet.

Weekly losses for the S&P 500’s communications services sector were on pace to top 6%, underscoring a sharp selloff in shares of several big technology companies. Its energy component was also down about 6%, according to FactSet.

Bond yields were also mostly rising, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury BX:TMUBMUSD10Y holding steady at 4.84% on Friday, after recently topping 5%, the highest since 2007.

—Greg Robb contributed reporting

Source: www.marketwatch.com