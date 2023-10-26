A huge new weekender bag just dropped at Target — and it comes in the prettiest fall color

As practical as your old faithful Samsonite carry-on may be, sometimes you just want to travel in a little more style. You want to be someone’s “airport crush.” You want to see expensive, like you’ve left a glass of champagne unfinished in the lounge. The new Target collection from iconic entrepreneur Tina Wells will give you exactly that feeling, and it won’t cost you a penny.

WNDR LN – pronounced “Wonder Lane” – launched in early October as a collection of travel accessories priced under $150. Fashionable yet accessible, the Black-owned travel brand’s line includes everything from sleek yet sturdy hardside carry-ons to magnetic silicone toiletry bottles in beautiful, curated colors; However, the Overnighter Weekender Bag is a standout for its sleek design and prime functionality — and it comes in the most beautiful, fall-ready emerald color for just $60.

WNDR LN Overnighter Weekender Bag

Target

The tote comes in two colors: solid forest green and yellow and a forest-green pattern. Its 18.8-x16-x8-inch dimensions include a genius zipper compartment at the bottom that’s perfect for storing shoes, dirty clothes or bulky items. The zipper pouch is made of dark green vegan leather embossed with a luxury crocodile pattern, a fancy feature that gives the nylon carry-all structure and a designer feel.

There is a small zipper pocket on the front of the bag to hold cards, your passport, your phone, and anything else you want easy access to while traveling. On the back, there’s a sleeve to insert the handle of your hardside carry-on suitcase for ease of carrying luggage – no cumbersome bags as you make your way from TSA to your gate.

Inside the Overnighter Weekender Bag, you’ll find small pockets built into its interior walls and a laptop sleeve. It’s the perfect tote for a weekend trip, and you can almost get away with carrying it on a flight as a personal item. The brand says it slips easily under an airplane seat.

WNDR LN Overnighter Weekender Bag

Target

One reviewer wrote, “This is now my go-to everything bag that goes with me every day.” “It feels like a two in one with another compartment at the bottom.” He continued to praise its organizational features and said, “I’m a reader, so with this design, my books don’t interfere with the space that my laptop and electronics need on top. Obsessed with it – have it in both color schemes. Every Target buyer who has rated the bag so far has given it five stars for both quality and value.

The WNDR LN website says Wells founded the brand “for anyone and everyone who wants to break away from the boring and embrace vibrancy, innovative products, and the unexpected.” Wells is best known as an author, entrepreneur, and founder of multimedia content enterprise RLVNT Media.

“I fly over 100,000 miles a year and traveling that much means relying on my luggage and travel accessories to work,” she wrote in an Instagram announcement in August. “Over the years I have fallen in love with many travel brands. I never thought I’d create my own.”

After two years of designing the inaugural collection, Wells created 10 travel staples. In addition to the Weekender Bag, it includes a spinner carry-on suitcase, a self-care kit including a magnetic cosmetics bottle set, packing cubes, a travel scarf with pockets, a bag strap, an eye mask and a hair wrap, a multipurpose bag. are also. Colorful yellow and green pattern, and a clever comfort kit that comes with a travel pillow and pillow cover. Flying coach never looked so great.

WNDR LN travel accessories are available on target.com and wndrln.com, and they will be available in approximately 2,000 Target stores across the US later this fall. Shop more of the collection ahead.

