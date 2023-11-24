A huge iceberg is slipping in the Antarctic Ocean

A satellite image of iceberg A23a, which may soon run aground in the British overseas territory, South Georgia – European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-3/Reuters

A giant iceberg more than twice the size of Greater London is slipping after more than 30 years.

The iceberg, known as A23a, had been stuck on the ocean floor since 1986, when it broke off the Antarctic coastline.

For decades the iceberg was effectively an island in the Weddell Sea, claimed by both Britain and Argentina.

But over the past year it has been flowing rapidly and is about to release Antarctic waters and could get stuck in the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia.

The A23a is huge. It covers 1,500 square miles and is 1,312 feet thick in some places.

When the iceberg first broke away from the Filchner Ice Shelf in the 1980s, it housed a Soviet research station and Soviet scientists were sent to retrieve equipment before it was lost.

However, fears proved unfounded as the iceberg became stable and attached to the sea floor.

Scientists debate why it started shaking after more than three decades

Scientists are debating why the iceberg has started moving after more than three decades.

British remote sensing expert Dr. Andrew Fleming said, “I asked some colleagues about this, wondering if there was any possible change in shelf water temperature that could have provoked it, but the consensus now is that The time has come.” Antarctic Survey.

“It was closed since 1986, but eventually it reduced (in size) so much that its grip became loose and it started shaking. I saw the first movement in 2020,” he told the BBC.

Due to winds and currents, the iceberg’s progress has accelerated and, according to the latest reports, it is currently passing the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula.

It is projected to move into the South Atlantic, following a path called “Iceberg Alley”.

The iceberg will be driven by the same currents and winds that helped explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton escape after his ship, the Endurance, became trapped in an icepack and then sank in late 1915.

There are concerns about the environmental impact of the iceberg’s movement and eventual melting.

If, as experts predict, the iceberg hits South Georgia, there are fears the giant could disrupt feeding grounds for seals, penguins and sea birds in the area.

Expand your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Source