A Hollywood director took millions of dollars in Netflix funding and used it in options and crypto trading, reports say. Here's a closer look at how he used the cash.

The New York Times said a film director used Netflix funds to trade options and cryptocurrencies.

“47 Ronin” Director Carl Eric Reinsch Bets on Gilead Sciences and Dogecoin and Against the S&P 500.

He lost $6 million on options, but a winning bet on Dogecoin increased his balance to $27 million.

A Hollywood director took millions of dollars in production funding from Netflix and used it to trade stock options and cryptocurrencies, the New York Times said Wednesday. Take a closer look at what he allegedly did with the money.

Netflix had already invested $44 million in Carl Eric Reinsch’s troubled sci-fi series “Conquest” when it asked for more cash in March 2020. The NYT said the streaming giant gave another $11 million to the “47 Ronin” director’s production company. The newspaper cited cast and crew members, emails and court filings in the divorce case brought by Reinsch’s wife in its story.

Reinsch transferred $10.5 million of new money to his personal brokerage account, and proceeded to make risky bets on stocks using options, the NYT said, citing copies of his bank and brokerage statements. He predicted that Gilead Sciences stock would rise because the biopharmaceutical company had developed an antiviral drug for COVID-19, which was causing global disruption at the time. However, Gilead shares only rose from $70 to a high of $84 in April, and did not surpass that high until November last year.

The director, who was contracted by Netflix to make a sci-fi series about artificial humans, also bet that the S&P 500 would surge 30% following its COVID crash. However, the benchmark US stock index rose sharply from its mid-March low, erasing all its losses within a few months.

The result was that Reinsch lost about $6 million in a matter of weeks, the NYT said. The red ink didn’t stop Reinsch from transferring more than $4 million to his account on the Kraken crypto exchange and buying Dogecoin, the dog-themed token created as a joke.

The high-risk purchases proved to be winners. The value of Dogecoin increased nearly 10-fold between early April and early May in 2021, from $0.063 to $0.64. The NYT said Reinsch cashed out his Dogecoin that month, bringing his account balance to nearly $27 million.

“Thank you and God bless crypto,” Reinsch said in an online chat with a Kraken representative.

Reinsch spent a large portion of the windfall on luxury clothing and furniture, a Ferrari, five Rolls-Royces, and a Vacheron Constantin watch, worth approximately $400,000. The NYT, citing analysis by a forensic accountant hired by Reinsch’s wife, said his total expenses were $8.7 million.

The NYT said Netflix spent more than $55 million on “Conquest” but did not get a single completed episode. The company is now engaged in a confidential arbitration with Rensch, who claims the streaming platform breached its contract and owes him at least $14 million in damages. According to the NYT, Netflix says it doesn’t owe it anything.

Reinsch argued in a statement that he had purchased the cars and furniture as props for his show, and paid for them using Netflix’s production money. But in arbitration he said the funds were his and as a result Netflix ended up in his debt, the NYT said.

Netflix and Rensch did not immediately respond to Markets Insider’s requests for comment.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com