A high-performance psychologist reveals the biggest hurdles to achieving mastery

Michael Gervais is a high performance psychologist. His clients range from Olympians to artists and Fortune 100 CEOs. He founded Finding Mastery, a consulting agency, and co-created the Performance Science Institute at the University of Southern California.

Below, Michael shares five key insights from his new book, The First Law of Mastery: Stop Worrying About What People Think About You, Listen to the audio version read by Michael himself in the Next Big Idea app.

1. The biggest obstacle to unleashing human potential.

As a performance psychologist, my role is to unleash the potential of individuals, teams and organizations. I have spent over 25 years working with the world’s best performers in sports, business and the arts biggest obstacle The key to unlocking human potential is Fear of People’s Opinion (FOPO).

FOPO is a phenomenon that is so widespread and familiar that we often don’t recognize it, whether it’s influencing our decisions, our self-worth, or our perceptions of success and failure. Just like in M. Night Shyamalan’s iconic film, the sixth Sense, where the young protagonist, Cole Sear, has the uncanny ability to see the dead, when you tune into FOPO’s presence, you suddenly “see” it everywhere. You notice it when a coworker hesitates to express an unpopular opinion during a meeting, or when a friend changes her outfit several times to gain recognition. You can see it in the young athlete who double-checks every move he makes and is more concerned about what the crowd thinks than about the game. You may notice this in yourself too, with slight hesitation before posting a photo online or worry about how others may perceive your choices.

With FOPO, we are held hostage by the unseen, often assumed judgments and expectations of others. Constant thinking about what others are thinking takes us away from the present moment, takes resources away from intense focus on the task at hand (which is essential for growth and improvement), and takes away from acquiring new information. It hinders our ability to do so, and puts pressure on us. energy.

2. We are social creatures taking on the guise of different personalities.

The myth of self-reliance that underpins Western culture makes for great storytelling and effective branding but hides a fundamental truth: no one does it alone. Self-reliance and rugged individualism are embedded in the Western psyche, but there is a more fundamental need: human need.

In 1995, two prominent social psychologists, Roy Baumeister and Marc Leary, published a landmark article suggesting that Not related It is not just a desire but a need, a deeply rooted human drive that shapes our thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Baumeister and Leary stated that the desire for social acceptance and belonging may The purpose that reflects human behavior more than any other purpose.

Our social drive is not something we learn. As social neuroscientist Matthew Lieberman describes it, “Our social operating systems are part of the basic components of who we are as mammals.” It is in our nature to want the center of one’s life to be not “I”, but “we.”

“We give ourselves too much credit when things go well and too much blame when things don’t work out.”

However, we have placed ourselves at the center of Western life in the twenty-first century. In this process, we have freed ourselves from the whole of who we are. The idea of ​​a separate self has never found such a prominent place in society. The self has replaced the group as the basic building block of society. Individual rights, needs, and desires are sacred, and the individual is the filter through which we view economic, legal, and moral problems. Isolating ourselves from the larger social context creates many conditions that increase our fear of people’s opinions.

In the culture of the self, both achievements and failures are considered to be entirely dependent on one’s own efforts. While that idea may be a source of inspiration (you can change the world), it can also undermine our self-esteem. When we identify as a distinct self, we take authorship of everything that happens around us, including things we don’t control. Life opens up. Things keep happening. And then we layer on that subjective interpretation of what’s happening Me, They are happening because of me, because of what I am doing or not doing. We give ourselves too much credit when things go well and too much blame when things don’t work out.

We turn our experiences against ourselves and they become a referendum on ourselves. We feel like we’re not enough—fraudulent. As a result, we are constantly searching for our worth and avoiding the fear of our inadequacy. We are racing to stay ahead of our self-judgment and the opinions and judgments of others.

The ever-present need to prove ourselves alienates us from others and weakens our relationships. The focus is on meeting one’s own needs, not the other person or relationship. In this process, we often put ourselves in competition with the other person rather than in cooperation. Instead of being part of a group of people we trust, we push them away, often out of fear of people’s opinions.

3. The spotlight effect promotes FOPO.

Cornell professor Thomas Gilovich and his team conducted a social experiment that revealed a central factor behind our susceptibility to FOPO: We value too much the attention that others pay to us. We feel that everyone’s eyes are watching our every move. This phenomenon increases our fear of people’s opinions, as we often believe that every small mistake or imperfection is being closely scrutinized and judged. But it is not true.

There is an egocentric bias behind this phenomenon. We live at the center of our world. We focus solely on our behavior and appearances, and we assume that other people focus equally on us. This does not mean that we are narcissistic. Rather, our worldview is a product of our own experiences and perspective, and we attempt to understand other people’s thoughts and actions through that same lens.

The truth is that others do not focus on us the way we focus on ourselves. To varying degrees, everyone walks around with their own spotlight. They too are at the center of their universe. They are wondering whether their Hair is out of place. They are wondering whether You He was blamed for coming late to the meeting. They are wondering whether You Appreciated the great insight he gave on your team call.

As David Foster Wallace reminds us in his book infinite joke“You’ll become less concerned about what other people think about you when you realize they rarely do.”

4. We try to seek approval or avoid rejection in advance.

The importance we place on social approval is rooted in our evolutionary history. As social creatures, our survival depends on our ability to function within a group. Being accepted by the group was important, so we developed extreme sensitivity to the opinions of others. However, in the modern world, this concern has become an unproductive obsession.

FOPO is one advance Mechanisms that involve psychological, physiological, and physical activation to avoid rejection and seek approval. FOPO is an elaborate effort to prevent negative opinions by constantly interpreting clues in our environment. We read body language, micro expressions, words, silence, actions and inactions.

We want to prevent an adverse opinion that has not yet occurred, and may not occur at all, but presents a potential threat. Being unsure of the other person’s intentions, we rely on our own interpretation of what they are thinking about us.

“FOPO depletes our internal resources and undermines the quality of life.”

instead of Oh, I’d better course correct based on real feedback and my own internal perspective about an eventFOPO tries to look around the corner: Oh, I better course correct before I get any confirmatory data based on what I imagine might happen,

FOPO is characterized by hypervigilant social alertness. Like an application that runs quietly in the background of the computer and consumes memory, processing power, battery life and slows down performance, FOPO drains our internal resources and reduces the quality of life. .

5. Basing your self-worth on performance results.

We live in a performance-obsessed culture. The obsession with performance has permeated business, schools, youth sports, social media, and is reflected in popular culture. Podcasts provide signposts to mastery. Books crack the codes of greatness, snatching knowledge from outsiders and exposing the tools of giants. The consulting giant promises to “prepare people and organizations for sustained performance.” Celebrity instructors share their journeys in online courses. Top ten lists show (non-existent) shortcuts and hacks to high-performance mountain peaks.

Technology has taken a leap into the performance party. Inspired by the adage, “You can’t improve what you can’t measure,” we now have performance metrics for almost everything we do. Digital tools and apps measure the foundation of human performance. Slept for hours. Calorie consumption. Time was managed. Workflow. Productivity. Engagement. Well being. Impression. Follower. like. notes. Social reach. Click through rates. Breathing stopped. Breathing stopped.

From that obsession, a new form of identity has emerged: performance-based identity. When our identity is tied to performance, the quality of our performance defines who we are. We understand who we are by comparing our performance results to others.

We think that if we perform successfully we will feel good about ourselves. If I get that book published… If I can close that deal… If I get that promotion… If I get on that to-do list… If I get on the honor roll. If I make it… If I become a top sales agent again this year… If I get nominated for an Academy Award… If I win our local club tournament… …If my Social post goes viral…Our self-esteem depends on our performance. Achieving our performance objective only provides temporary relief because right behind that performance lies the next objective. Our self-esteem becomes the byproduct of a series of “if then” statements and we become stuck in a never-ending cycle of searching for self-worth.

The pursuit of excellence and high performance is important. We learn about ourselves by doing hard things and testing the limits of our perceived limits. But when the main motivation to achieve excellence is to prove our self-worth, mistakes, failures, opinions, and criticism are experienced as threats rather than learning opportunities.

Dr. Ben Hultberg, a developmental scientist and Associate Research Professor at USC, who has extensively studied the motivations behind the pursuit of excellence, explains that identity does not operate solely within a person’s area of ​​expertise. “It’s a pattern of thinking that transfers to other areas.” This is visible in relationships. This comes in handy at work and parenting. “If it’s not dealt with, it spreads throughout your life to such an extent that you always feel like your worth and identity is based on your performance.”

To hear the audio version read by author Michael Gervais, download the Next Big Idea app today:

Source: nextbigideaclub.com