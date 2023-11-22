Emotions ran high at the Strasbourg hemisphere on Wednesday, when EU lawmakers clashed over Spain’s controversial amnesty law, part of a political deal with Catalan separatists to make Pedro Sanchez prime minister.

Discussion, called The right-wing European People’s Party (EPP) saw the move as an important step in Spain’s reconciliation with Catalan separatists, while right-wing MPs accused socialist Sánchez’s allies of abandoning the rule of law for political gain. Defended the amnesty bill. ,

Earlier this month, the Catalan separatist party Juntas per Catalunya (JxCat) – led by the exiled Carles Puigdemont, who is also a member of the European Parliament – ​​called on the Spanish government to support the Sanchez-led government in exchange for a controversial Offered his seven votes in Parliament. Amnesty for Catalan politicians and activists who took part in the failed attempt to secede from Spain in 2017.

The law has sparked outrage among the Spanish opposition, who have accused Sanchez of collaborating with separatists and violating the rule of law. fierce opposition For the last twenty days, it has been happening in Madrid, the capital of Spain.

Speaking to Euronews ahead of the debate, EPP president Manfred Weber said Sanchez had put his “personal ego” before national interests by signing the “legally unimaginable” text.

Weber claimed that people in Spain are no longer “equal before the law” and accused Sánchez of allowing “corruption, violence and terrorism” to go unpunished.

“Socialists and the left have lost all credibility to defend the rule of law in Europe,” he said.

Iratex García, a close ally of Sánchez and president of the Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, accused Weber of lying by claiming that terrorism crimes would be decriminalized under the plans, citing Article 2c of the draft amnesty bill which includes It is clearly stated that terrorist acts will be excluded. By application of law.

However, the law can absolve many impeachable crimes, including embezzlement, disobedience and maladministration.

“Mr. Weber, it’s not OK to lie, and you lied,” she said to jeers from conservatives. “There is no greater attack on the rule of law than your alliance with the far right.”

“The main problem of the Partido Popular (PP) and Vox,” he said, referring to the main political forces on the Spanish right, “is that they are unable to understand Spain. They cannot understand that Spain’s greatness lies in Its diversity and multiplicity.”

Sources in Spain’s Socialist Party (PSOE) told Euronews that the right “has failed in its attempt to oppose the amnesty law proposed to the European Commission.”

Also present in Strasbourg on Wednesday was Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Spanish far-right party Vox, who has drawn harsh criticism in recent days for encouraging protesters to disobey police orders during demonstrations.

“We hope that the Spanish Parliament will be asked to provide clarifications and that the Commission will act with the same urgency as in the case of Poland and Hungary,” he told reporters.

All eyes are on the commission

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, whose team is currently examining the draft amnesty law to ensure compliance with the bloc’s legal rulebook, also intervened during the debate, but declined to comment on details of his team’s preliminary assessment. Avoided disclosure.

He reiterated that the Commission had received complaints “from a large number of citizens and stakeholders”, expressing concerns over whether the legislation and “Parliament’s specialized committees” comply with the fundamental values ​​of the EU.

Reynders confirmed, “We will conduct our analysis carefully, independently and impartially to determine compliance with EU law.”

Sánchez’s newly appointed Justice Minister Félix Bolaños is expected to meet with Reynders and Values ​​and Transparency Commissioner Vera Jourova in Brussels next week to provide clarification on the amnesty bill. Letter More information was requested from Spanish ministers earlier this month.

The bloc can sanction member states for violations of the law under Article 7 of EU treaties and is currently withholding funds from both Hungary and Poland for democratic backsliding.

PP institutional under-secretary Esteban Gonzalez Ponce on Wednesday accused Sanchez of putting European funds at risk, including Spain’s allocation of a staggering €163 billion from the bloc’s flagship ‘Next Generation’ post-Covid recovery fund Were.

But the Commission has so far refrained from disclosing its assessment of the proposed law, and has not raised any concerns regarding the erosion of the rule of law.

under legal scrutiny

One of the most controversial aspects of the political agreement between JXCAT and the Socialists is the reference to the concept of ‘lawfare’, or the strategic use of law as a tool to target political opponents.

JXCAT leader Carles Puigdemont wants Spain to set up a parliamentary commission to investigate whether its courts were unnecessarily harsh in handing out sentences against separatists for persecuting pro-independence figures.

Legal experts have expressed concern that this could substantially undermine the independence of the judiciary and the separation of powers, as enshrined in Spain’s Constitution.

Advertisement

Although the text of the amnesty law makes no reference to the statute, Reynders told Parliament that his team is also examining a proposal to establish a “parliamentary commission”.

He also called on Spain to implement urgent judicial reforms recommended as part of the Commission’s annual rule of law report published in July.

