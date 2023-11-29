A heated clash broke out between the XRP community and the Cardano founder

The XRP community and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson are currently in the cryptocurrency headlines as the two parties have recently been involved in a fiery dispute.

XRP community and Charles Hoskinson face off

On Tuesday, November 28th, Mr. Huber, an XRP community member, took to X (formerly Twitter) and called out Charles Hoskinson. The post was accompanied by a snippet video of Hoskinson calling the XRP community a conspiracy. The post read:

I’m sorry, @IOHK_Charles, but for two years you did everything you could to make the #XRP community look ridiculous and publicly embarrass us. I know you offered peace, but out of nowhere you started calling us crazy conspiracy theorists again. No look at you. It’s crazy what can happen in a year, isn’t it?

Mr. Huber’s X post criticized the Cardano founder over previous statements he made towards Ripple. Basically, regarding Ripple’s allegations of corruption in the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ranks.

Mr. Huber claims Hoskinson “aided in trivializing and concealing the corruption of Joseph Lubin.” According to Huber, this didn’t help the founder because Cardano’s native coin, ADA, is now classified as a security by the SEC.

In response to the allegations, the co-founder insisted that Huber was unaware that he was costing Lubin. Cardano’s founder said:

You believe that helping to trivialize and hide Joseph Lubin’s corruption is a constructive approach to bringing clarity to Cardano. But the opposite is true. Joseph Lubin is smiling in your face because you don’t realize you’re paying Lubin’s price.

Hoskinson further said that there is no evidence of allegations against Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin. As Hoskinson believes, Joseph Lubin did not influence the SEC’s decision to treat Ethereum differently from XRP. Hoskinson said:

A subsequent piece of evidence is still awaited. If you cannot provide this then yes, you are spreading conspiracy and slander. This has been the situation for the last two years. And somehow you guys still fight.

Serious allegations require solid evidence

Hoskinson’s criticism of the spread of slander and conspiracies highlights the importance of solid evidence before making serious allegations against people. However, members of the XRP community have criticized Charles Hoskinson’s comments on the issue.

So far, the Cardano founder has claimed that his denial of the allegations has nothing to do with whether Ethereum got a free pass from the SEC or not. He further distinguishes between “unproven conspiracy” theories and what he believes is a legitimate criticism of the regulatory approach towards cryptocurrencies.

Featured image by iShock, charts by tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com