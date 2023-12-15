After a solid 2023, the biggest question for investors is whether the stock market boom can continue next year. So far, Wall Street analysts have varied opinions on the S&P 500, indicating moderate growth (which also translates to record highs) for the major US equity gauge next year. Now, the question is what the prospects are for the Nasdaq Composite in 2024. Let’s find out.

The Nasdaq Composite has gained a massive 40% this year, mainly due to the technical rally. The tech rally in 2023 was led by a massive push towards artificial intelligence (AI), especially generative AI. The rapid penetration of digitalization during the lockdown led to significant adoption of AI.

Additionally, a resilient consumer base has also boosted consumer stocks in 2023, helping push the index to much higher highs. We expect the index to continue gaining in 2024, although the magnitude of the gain is likely to be smaller than this year.

Inside the Nasdaq Composite Index

The technology sector accounts for more than 55% of the index with 457 components. Consumer discretionary comes in second with 18.75% exposure and 458 stocks. Health care accounts for about 7.87% of the index with 1044 shares, followed by the industrial sector which occupies 4.65% of the index (with 351 shares).

The top weighting of the index goes to Apple at 12.53%, followed by Microsoft (10.98% weighting), Amazon (6.14% weighting) and Nvidia (5.03%). The top-10 holdings of the index account for about 50% of the basket (as of September 29, 2023).

Factors That Should Boost Nasdaq in 2024

Below we highlight several factors that should boost the Nasdaq in 2024.

A less-hawkish or dovish Fed in 2024

The latest datapoints indicate that inflation is declining. This may make the Fed less aggressive in the near future. Now there is a possibility of a rate cut of 75 bps in 2024. Since the Nasdaq is a growth index and performs better in a low rate environment, there is every reason for the index to reach higher highs. Additionally, as the Fed becomes less hawkish, participation in the stock market is increasing, which is an important tailwind to maintain the bull market.

AI boom is here to stay

The year 2023 was momentous for the AI ​​industry, featuring dynamic company moves, groundbreaking initiatives, major product launches, substantial investments, and strategic acquisitions. And AI is expected to become widespread among consumers next year. Technalysis President Bob O’Donnell believes that 2024 will be important for AI, integrating it into everyday tools such as PCs, smartphones and multimedia platforms, as cited in a Yahoo Finance article.

Companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have recently introduced significant updates to their AI services. The year 2024 is likely to see the launch of AI-equipped PCs and other devices, with some cloud-based AI processes being moved to on-premise devices (Read: AI ETFs: Review of the transformative year 2023 and outlook for 2024).

Will Apple reach $4 trillion market cap?

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives recently predicted that Apple will become the first $4 trillion company in 2024. This optimistic outlook stems from the company’s potential pace of growth and monetization in the coming year, as quoted on Investments.com. Analysts expect Apple to have a good holiday season and iPhone growth in the December quarter is projected to beat expectations.

Strong upgrading activity in the United States and China is expected to contribute to this positive trend. Since Apple is a major holding of Nasdaq, if such a milestone is successful, it would benefit Nasdaq.

Biotech stocks to boom in 2024?

The Nasdaq has solid performance in the biotech sector. Biotech stocks have been on a rise recently and are being fueled by M&A activity. Launch of new drugs, low rates and easy access to funds should drive growth in the sector in 2024.

etf selection

We highlight some Nasdaq-related ETFs that have nice upside ahead of them for 2024. These include a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF QQQM, Zacks Rank #2 Invesco QQQ QQQ, Zacks Rank #2 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares QQQE, Zacks Rank #2 First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund QQEW and Zacks Rank #2 Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF ONEQ.

