A Guide to Financial Advisor Development Programs SmartAsset

Starting a career as a financial advisor requires proper education and certification to ensure you are qualified to advise clients. Many companies offer development programs that are designed to prepare you for entry into the financial services industry. Joining a financial advisor development program can help you build a solid foundation for success, but it’s important to understand what’s involved.

What is the Financial Advisor Development Program?

Financial advisor development programs are specialized training programs aimed at equipping those entering the advisory field with the skills, expertise, and knowledge needed to begin their careers. These programs may also be referred to as affiliate programs or training programs, depending on the terminology a consulting firm prefers to use.

The primary goal of development programs for financial advisors is to provide those who are new to the field with the tools they will need to succeed. Enrollees may include newly minted college graduates, experienced professionals who may have moved into financial services from another career field and individuals who are returning to the workforce after a long break.

How do Financial Advisor Development Programs work?

The exact structure of development programs for consultants may vary from company to company. For example, some programs require less than a year to complete while others extend training up to 36 months. Companies may employ a rotation method with training segments to focus on different areas.

phase 1 : You will complete the banker training required for industry examinations and licensure. You will also serve as a Relationship Banker and Private Client Banker during this phase, aimed at providing a better understanding of Chase’s wealth management business.

: You will complete the banker training required for industry examinations and licensure. You will also serve as a Relationship Banker and Private Client Banker during this phase, aimed at providing a better understanding of Chase’s wealth management business. phase 2 : You are expected to complete required exams including the Securities Industry Required Exam, Series 7 Exam, and Series 66 Exam. You are also expected to complete the life and health insurance licensing examination. This stage prepares you to participate in leadership training and networking opportunities. Once the training is complete, you should be ready to become a certified financial planner.

: You are expected to complete required exams including the Securities Industry Required Exam, Series 7 Exam, and Series 66 Exam. You are also expected to complete the life and health insurance licensing examination. This stage prepares you to participate in leadership training and networking opportunities. Once the training is complete, you should be ready to become a certified financial planner. step 3: You will primarily work in a private client banker position. At this level, the emphasis or focus is on deepening your understanding of financial advisory concepts. You will also work on developing your soft skills when interacting with customers.

During this time, you will be paid for your work which differentiates this type of training program from an internship. In addition to base salary and compensation, your company may also pay for study programs as well as exam fees to help you prepare for required exams. For example, you may be reimbursed for any and all costs associated with obtaining CFP certification.

Who is eligible for the Financial Advisor Development Program?

Companies may establish their own requirements for entry into a development program. Most companies look for a minimum level of education and work experience as well as a mix of hard and soft skills.

Using Chase’s program as an example once again, here’s what is needed to implement it:

graduate degree

3+ years of experience in providing exceptional customer service with demonstrated ability to manage customer relationships.

Chase does not accept applicants who already hold a Series 6, 7, 63, 65 or 66 license. They also prefer candidates who come from diverse backgrounds, are eager to learn and are comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

Competition for these programs can be stiff, as there may be a limited number of spots available. Consulting companies may recruit new candidates into their programs throughout the year or only accept applications during certain times of the year.

Benefits of Joining a Development Program for Financial Advisors

Financial advisor development programs aim to provide you with everything you need to start your career off in the right direction. Although some of the learning may take place in a classroom or through online courses, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to gain hands-on experience by working with other consultants.

Development programs can help you build your network, which is important for any consultant. You will also receive guidance and training from senior advisors, benefiting from their years of knowledge and experience. This in itself can be an invaluable benefit.

Completing a consultant development program means you don’t have to master cold calling as you’ll have access to the firm’s existing client base. This can help you become more comfortable with advisor-client interactions and develop your own personal approach to advising.

Upon completion of a development program, you should be able to help clients identify their financial needs and goals and provide advice that is designed to help them achieve those goals. You will also have the necessary licenses to work with clients in an advisory capacity.

How to Apply for the Financial Advisor Development Program

Companies may accept applications online or may require them to be submitted by mail. Joining a development program is often a multi-step process. For example, it might look something like this:

step 1: Complete the employment application and submit your resume.

Complete the employment application and submit your resume. step 2: Complete one or more online assessments, answering questions about your work experience, education and career goals.

Complete one or more online assessments, answering questions about your work experience, education and career goals. step 3: Complete a phone screening with the hiring manager or talent acquisition team.

Complete a phone screening with the hiring manager or talent acquisition team. step 4: Meet for a face-to-face interview, during which you may need to present a detailed business plan.

Meet for a face-to-face interview, during which you may need to present a detailed business plan. Step 5: Complete the final assessment step, which may require a background check.

You must be prepared for the process – and the training that follows if accepted – to be rigorous. You may need to spend some time considering the advantages against potential disadvantages, including the time commitment, before applying to a program.

It helps to research different programs before making the final choice. When comparing programs, consider the time frame involved, how the program is structured and how you will be compensated in terms of salary and any training expenses covered by the firm. Also, review the admission requirements closely to determine whether you meet the guidelines to apply.

ground level

Attending a financial advisor development program can give you a competitive advantage and set you up for a thriving career. It’s worth spending some time looking for a program that best matches your experience, goals, and what you hope to achieve.

