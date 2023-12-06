COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A group of unions in Norway said Wednesday it will take action against Tesla in solidarity with its Swedish colleagues, who are demanding that the Texas-based automaker sign a collective bargaining agreement.

Jörn Eggum, head of Felsforbundet, or United Federation of Trade Unions, said that if Tesla does not accede to the demands of Sweden’s powerful metalworkers union IF Metall by December 20, “we will proceed with the implementation of boycott actions.” Felsforbundet is, among others, organizing workers in car repair workshops.

“This is a clear signal to Tesla that they cannot transport Swedish Teslas through Norway,” Eggum said. It is too early to say what measures will actually be implemented. If they still make such an attempt, “it will be prosecuted, and we will take the necessary measures to complete this task.”

Dock workers at Sweden’s four largest ports have already halted deliveries of Tesla vehicles in a show of solidarity with 130 members of IF Metall, who on October 27 walked out on seven workshops across Sweden where the popular electric cars are serviced. Is performed.

Several Swedish unions, including postal workers, have since joined a wave of solidarity with IF Metall’s demands.

Tesla, which is non-unionized globally, has no manufacturing plants in Sweden but has several service centers.

The move comes a day after the United Federation of Workers in neighboring Denmark said there was speculation that Tesla would deliver its cars to Danish ports and take them to Sweden on trucks, after Swedish dock workers blocked the reception of Tesla cars there. Had done it.

The head of Norway’s Felsforbundet, which claims about 170,000 members, said Swedish union members were taking up “the fight against a union-hostile company”.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com