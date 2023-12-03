In August, six Mississippi police officers were convicted of assaulting two black men.

Now a New York Times report details several other incidents of abuse over two decades.

Business Insider previously sued the Sheriff’s Department over records related to police brutality.

Many deputies from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi continued to abuse people for years, almost completely unchecked.

Five deputies from the department, who called themselves the “Goon Squad” for their willingness to use excessive force, pleaded guilty to torturing and sexually assaulting two black men, Michael Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker, during a raid in August 2023 .

But that was only the culmination of years of violence.

Court documents and incident reports previously reviewed by Business Insider showed that the two officers involved, Christian Dedmon and Hunter Aylward, were also present at the deaths of two other Black people in 2019 and 2021.

Business Insider also successfully Rankin County Sheriff’s Department sued A search was carried out in 2022 for records related to the deaths of three people held in their custody and at least five more People died in the custody of the sheriff’s department Over a period of 8 months in 2021.

The judge sided with Business Insider in March after Business Insider’s lawyers argued that the records sought should be made public under Mississippi’s public records law.

The Sheriff’s Department unsuccessfully argued that the records were “investigative reports”, which are not public. The department said the records could not be turned over until the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation completes its investigation of the deaths.

“This decision solidifies that law enforcement agencies are subject to our state’s Public Records Act – the same as any other state agency,” attorney Paloma Wu told Business Insider. said at that time ,

And now, a new report from The New York Times has exposed several other examples of abuse, often at the hands of the same group of sheriff’s deputies.

Reporters from The New York Times and Mississippi Today reviewed hundreds of pages of sheriff’s office reports and court records and interviewed dozens of people who say they witnessed or experienced torture at the hands of the sheriff’s department’s narcotics unit over the course of two decades .

Deputies attack people during drug raid

According to the report, witnesses interviewed by The Times described violence and abuse by deputies that sometimes lasted for hours and appeared to be aimed at terrorizing the victims.

At least 12 of the 17 cases described in the report began after a confidential informant established a suspect. in six In the cases, sources said representatives threatened to continue damages Unless they revealed the location of the drugs.

Brett McAlpin, the department’s former chief investigator, was linked to at least 13 arrests and was described by witnesses as leading the raid, according to the report. Former narcotics detective Christian Dedmon was also involved in eight incidents, the report said.

Former Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Loveday told The Times that Rankin deputies also assaulted him during a raid on his home in 2018.

According to The Times, McAlpin arrested Loveday after Loveday said he violently attacked her during the raid, accused her of colluding with drug dealers, and ordered her to leave town.

Loveday told the outlet, “Brett McAlpin came to my house, accused me of things I didn’t do, spanked my ass, hit my ass, sat on my chest where I couldn’t protect my head. And punched me in the face.” ,

When Loveday told McAlpin that he was taking blood-thinning medication and that the blow could cause serious injury, he told The Times that McAlpin continued to hit him.

Loveday said, “Every time he punched me, he said ‘I’m not going to fuck you.’ “He didn’t care even if I died.”

Loveday said he fled the state out of fear that police would target him again.

“If they did this to me, how many other people have they done this to?” Loveday told The Times.

Rankin County Sheriff Brian Bailey, who was reelected in November after running unopposed, repeatedly declined to comment when contacted by the Times. When told that the arrests included several high-ranking deputies, leading to allegations of abuse, he responded, “I have 240 employees, there’s no way I can keep up with them every day.”

A spokesperson for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

“Goon squad” officers present during several deaths

Incident reports and court documents obtained by Business Insider previously linked two deputies, Christian Dedmon and Hunter Aylward, to the deaths of two Black men in 2019 and 2021.

In one of those reports, Aylward wrote that he punched Damien Cameron at least three times and tased him three times before his death.

Cameron’s mother, Monica Lee, told Business Insider that the MP knelt on her son’s back for more than 15 minutes while he complained he couldn’t breathe. According to Lee, the Mississippi State Medical Examiner found Cameron’s cause of death inconclusive.

A Mississippi grand jury declined to indict Against Aylward and other deputies involved in the beating in October 2022 due to insufficient evidence.

Lee told Business Insider that she could not understand the jury’s verdict because the evidence of the beating was “right in her face.”

I don’t understand it,” Lee said at the time.

“I don’t know if they have pictures of my son or what,” he said.

Warning: graphic content

Damien Cameron in hospital after his arrest on July 26, 2021. Monica Lee

Aylward and Dedmon were also present during the police shooting of Pierre Woods in February 2019, according to court records.

In 2021, Vanessa Barrett and Dris Michel, two women who have children with Woods, filed a lawsuit against Bailey and more than a dozen other officers who were present when Woods was shot by police.

Court documents filed in August say Aylward and Dedmon were defendants in the case and were fired from the sheriff’s department due to their convictions in the torture case.

A federal judge refused to grant Bailey immunity from discovery in the lawsuit in March. Bailey appealed the decision, and a federal appeals court rejected his appeal in October, court documents show.

The Sheriff’s Department reached an undisclosed settlement agreement with Woods’ loved ones in October after a judge rejected Bailey’s appeal, according to appeals court records.

