By Louis Djuricic and Sarina Isaac

Investing.com – Here’s your weekly pro recap of the biggest tech headlines from last week: Netflix wins; Nvidia hit by new China sanctions; Tesla disappoints; Apple sees iPhone problems in China; And ASML received positive marks despite poor guidance.

Netflix beats third quarter expectations, raises prices

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) rose Thursday after it reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings and strong subscriber growth, while also announcing it would raise prices on its streaming services.

The company’s earnings of $3.73 per share were well above the average analyst target of $3.49, while sales of $8.54 billion were on the line, and the number of paid subscribers grew by 8.76 million in the third quarter – well above expectations by just over 6 million. Was more.

The company acknowledged the “challenging” macro environment for the industry over the past six months due to the writers’ and actors’ strike and said it was “committed to resolving the remaining issues as quickly as possible.”

Netflix said it has fourth-quarter EPS of $2.15, compared to a loss of $0.47 last year, and year-over-year revenue growth is projected to be about 11% to about $8.69B.

KeyBanc, Morgan Stanley, Truist and DZ Bank all upgraded the stock to buy-equivalent ratings on the news, with KeyBanc citing the company’s ongoing success in paid sharing, its growing operating profit and free cash flow and its estimate that the stock will The buyback “should support a 25%+ EPS growth profile.”

Morgan Stanley, for its part, said, “We believe Netflix will meet the objectives set a year ago, return revenue growth to double digits and expand margins. “At the same time, there has been some upside and optimism in the stock, which makes for a better entry point.”

And JPMorgan also praised the company’s payment sharing strategy, as well as the “strong content slate” and “favorable seasonality” of Q4.

Netflix also said it would immediately raise rates on its basic and premium (non-ad-supported) plans in the US, UK and France. In the US, this would mean a $2 increase for Basic to $11.99 per month and a $3 increase for Premium to $22.99 per month. It is keeping prices stable on ad-supported plans.

Netflix ended the week at $400.96, up 16% on the week and nearly 36% over the past year.

Nvidia hurt by new US restrictions on chip exports to China

On the other hand, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) fell nearly 10% last week amid the US government’s decision to restrict exports of advanced chips to China.

In a regulatory filing, Nvidia highlighted the possibility of export controls impacting its ability to complete product development in a timely manner. The company also said that these controls could potentially disrupt support for existing customers of the affected products and their supply to areas affected by these restrictions.

Although these challenges are not expected to have an immediate financial impact, Nvidia may potentially need to relocate some operations out of one or more countries.

Analysts at Citi and Morgan Stanley lowered their Nvidia price targets in response.

Citi analysts maintained their buy rating on the stock, but cut the price target by $55 to $575, writing that they “consider the likelihood of the U.S. government granting export licenses low,” and added that they believe That the new restrictions “will make it difficult for NVIDIA to sell to China.”

Yet he remains bullish on Nvidia stock due to “the secular AI growth that has built up early, in our view.”

Morgan Stanley similarly retained Nvidia’s Overweight rating – as well as the stock’s designation as a “Top Pick in Semi” – but lowered the price target by $30 to $600 because the announced export controls “were below our expectations.” Turned out to be “harder than”.

Tesla’s poor earnings, caution

Meanwhile, Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) third quarter missed Wall Street estimates as recent electric vehicle (EV) price cuts hit margins, sending shares down more than 9% on Thursday.

Tesla late Wednesday reported adjusted EPS of $0.66 on revenue of $23.35 billion, its biggest revenue loss in three years. Analysts surveyed by Investing.com expected EPS of $0.73 on revenue of $24.32B.

Gross margin excluding credit, which is closely monitored following the recent price EV cuts, slowed to 16.1% in the quarter, from 18.7% in the second quarter.

Shares reversed Wednesday’s after-hours gains on Thursday after cautious remarks from CEO Elon Musk, who appeared to waver in his optimism after once calling Tesla “recession-resilient.”

“I’m concerned about the high interest rate environment we’re in,” he said on the call. “If interest rates remain high or they go even higher, it would become much more difficult for people to buy cars. Is.”

Musk also said he wants to “control expectations” for Tesla’s Cybertruck vehicle, saying, “It’s a great product, but economically, it’s going to be a year to 18 months before it becomes a significant positive cash flow contributor.” It will take.”

Ten Wall Street analysts have lowered their price targets on the stock amid growing concern about Tesla’s near-term outlook and ability to sustain its extraordinary expansion.

Goldman Sachs analysts, who lowered Tesla’s price target by $30 to $235, wrote that they believe the Q3 report will “raise near- to intermediate-term investor concerns.” And Citi analysts — who cut their price target on Tesla by $16 to $255 along with their full-year EPS estimates — said third-quarter results were worse than they expected.

During the week, shares were down about 16%, closing at $211.99 on Friday. The stock still posted a 96% gain for the year.

China’s weak demand for Apple’s new iPhone

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) new iPhone 15 is facing challenges in the Chinese market, as sales there are lower than its predecessor, according to Bloomberg.

Market tracker Counterpoint Research estimates iPhone 15 sales in China will decline 4.5% compared to the iPhone 14 in the first 17 days after release, while Jefferies analysts expect a double-digit percentage decline.

These reports highlight the headwinds Apple faces in China, where sales are hurt by economic struggles and competition from companies like Huawei.

Counterpoint estimates Huawei could sell 5M to 6M units of its Mate 60 Pro this year alone, a number that could reach double digits in 2024 — and in fact, Jefferies says, Huawei has now overtaken Apple in the market. has taken over — a trend that the analysts wrote, “suggests the iPhone will lose out to Huawei in 2024.”

Apple shares fell 3.3% this week to $172.88.

ASML is new top pick at BofA despite soft guidance

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) issued a cautionary outlook with its report that orders fell short of expectations, even as it maintained a strong outlook – a forecast that BofA analysts said had been “reset.” Whatever they were looking for, ASML is now considered one of the top picks in the firm.

The semiconductor-equipment maker warned of flat sales in the coming year as customers opt to save cash amid economic uncertainties, and net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 1.9 billion euros, in line with analysts’ expectations, While net bookings came in at €2.6B ($1 = €0.94), third quarter sales came in at €6.7B.

Despite the cautious 2024 outlook, ASML maintains a strong order backlog of €35B, and the company expects 2025 to be more favorable given the expansion plans of its customers in Asia, the US and Europe.

Positive on this “reset”, BofA added ASML to its list of top EU semicap stocks: “The stock trades at 18x ​​EV/EBITDA and 22x PER, which we consider highly attractive given the 21% EBITDA CAGR 2022-25E Are.” peg

Morgan Stanley said the new guidance shows ASML is taking a “more conservative approach” on FY24, with the company saying “revenue is similar to FY23” and yet it sees this year preparing for “significant” growth into 2025. Is considered important for.

Still, shares fell 3.5% on Wednesday after the weak guidance. The stock closed Friday at $547.10, down about 5% for the week.

Senad Karahametovic, Yasin Ebrahim and Michael Elkins contributed to this report.

