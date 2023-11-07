A green energy giant was defrauded of $800,000 – Hackers sent $50,000 to a Nigerian oil executive, the FBI says

Nordex, one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers, was defrauded by hackers who sent part of their loot to a Nigerian official, according to a federal court document. getty

In June last year, hackers took control of the email account of an employee of heavy machinery manufacturer Mountain Crane. The hackers used their access to send invoices totaling $1.75 million to wind turbine giant Nordex, one of the company’s customers, which then unknowingly paid the hackers more than $800,000. A month later, Nordex realized it had been defrauded and contacted the FBI.

Fraud, mentioned in a search warrant obtained by forbes, was a classic case of what is known as Business Email Compromise (BEC), one of the most common and financially devastating cyberattacks, costing US$2.7 billion in 2022 alone. But a strange thing caught the FBI’s attention: $50,000 of the stolen money was wired to the bank account of Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu, a Nigerian government official and oil and gas industry regulator. Ofoegbu is currently an Executive Commissioner at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, and previously worked at energy giants Shell and Eland Oil and Gas.

Ofoegbu has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and said the funds were wrongly seized from his bank account. “I am completely innocent and will look for an opportunity to prove it,” he said. forbes, He said he was banned from traveling to the US and only then did he learn about the Nordex fraud forbes Contacted him about the allegations.

The Justice Department declined to comment further on the case. Mountain Crane did not respond to requests for comment. Nordex spokesman Antje Eckert said the company is working with law enforcement on the matter, adding that the company has been informed that the FBI has recovered the full amount paid.

However, why Ofoegbu allegedly had the money in his account remains a mystery. You can read court documents on the case here.

big story

New Orleans’ problems with facial recognition

POLITICO obtained records from New Orleans’ facial recognition program, showing how it was routinely used on black communities and often failed to perform its core function: identifying suspects.

Stories you need to read today

An Oracle employee has been accused of helping two imprisoned cocaine dealers hide and launder $54 million worth of cryptocurrency. forbes Report. One of the dealers says the money was obtained legitimately and was assigned to employee Brian Crewson, a dead ringer for Bryan Cranston. breaking bad Antihero Walter White, and whose side is party entertainment through his fire-breathing, stilt-walking Mr. Poto persona.

As Ars Technica reports, a hacking tool called Flipper Zero is being used to effectively render iPhones useless by repeatedly sending pop-ups and forcing reboots. The tool only works within range of the iPhone’s Bluetooth: in a recent case, the phones of a group of train passengers were attacked at the same time.

winner of the week

In the midst of Israel’s war with Hamas, Tel Aviv-based startup Talon Cyber ​​Security was acquired by Palo Alto Networks for $625 million. forbes first reported on Talon – which secures customer networks from security threats brought in via an employee’s personal phone or laptop – in 2021, after raising a $26 million seed round. Over the past six years, co-founder Ofer Ben-Nun has overseen two exits worth a combined $1 billion, following the sale of his automotive cyber company Argus to Continental AG in 2017.

loser of the week

According to research conducted by academics at Duke University, data brokers are selling sensitive data of military personnel for less than $1 per individual. Researchers warn that brokers are taking advantage of lax laws regarding data trading, but they could also be putting national security at risk.