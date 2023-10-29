‘A glimpse of 2008’: Analysts find danger in Bank of England crackdown on inflation

Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

The Bank of England has waited a long time for the jobs market to cool, and now it has.

On Thursday, the central bank’s interest rate setters will meet at its Threadneedle Street headquarters, and are expected to see a rise in unemployment, a decline in vacancies and weakness in wage growth persuade them to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25%.

According to analysts, the latest official data points to a slowdown in economic output that will only worsen if the Bank of England cuts further losses to businesses.

Uncertainty created by the conflict in the Middle East raises expectations that the central bank will remain wary of rising borrowing costs for households and businesses.

George Buckley, chief UK economist at Nomura, says a decline in consumer confidence, a slowdown in retail sales, a decline in construction output – particularly housing – and a decline in the manufacturing sector this month should all weigh heavily on the monetary policy committee’s mind. Needed (MPC).

However, he adds that inflation, which remains high at 6.7%, and better-than-expected performance in the services sector could set against this negative outlook and increase pressure for another increase – and energy. A major decline in costs, as many economists say, has been prevented by a nearly 70% rise in gas prices over the past three months.

Still, Buckley says, the MPC is almost certain to be held.

Last month, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey voted with a slim majority of MPC members to end the cycle of 14 consecutive rate hikes through December 2021.

Bailey has said he believes there will be a “fairly significant” decline in inflation later this year, providing a strong signal that the squeeze is far from over.

The bank’s chief economist, Hugh Pill, kept everyone guessing by moving in the opposite direction earlier this month, saying: “We still have some work to do before we get back.” [the government’s target of] 2%.”

Concerns about a huge wage increase, which many have warned would lead to pay-price increases, underpinned a sustained round of tightening by the bank from December 2021.

However, Andrew Goodwin, chief economist at consultancy Oxford Economics, says the MPC is likely to take seriously data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) last week showing a huge rise in wages. The ONS has come under criticism for its new experimental methods, which use very small survey samples. What’s more, the results aren’t great compared to most other pay measures.

Some MPC members have warned that the rate hike at the start of the year has yet to take effect, with home owners particularly affected having to renegotiate their mortgages. Swati Dhingra has argued that doubling or tripling monthly mortgage payments will leave many families in trouble when refinancing in the coming months.

Dhingra has voted to keep rates constant, fearing that the cumulative effect of higher borrowing costs will eventually lead to a sharp decline in disposable income.

S&P chief business economist Chris Williamson warned in a warning that higher interest rates after a decade of high borrowing have the potential to cause even more widespread damage, saying the way central banks are cracking down on inflation is Feels like about 2008.

He says that in 2006, 2007 and early 2008, banks kept increasing borrowing costs to counter the economic boom, but later discovered that they had created a timebomb inside the banking sector.

Williamson isn’t predicting another Lehman Brothers moment, but he thinks the damage from higher interest rates is being underestimated. “The surge in services output at the beginning of the year gave us a false signal about economic health,” he says. “The return of tourism was one of several other factors putting consumers in an upbeat mood over the summer.”

But he says the underlying conditions were worsening and the jobs market is now showing signs of recession: “The resilience that everyone was talking about was overstated.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com