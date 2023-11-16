‘A giant fusion reactor in the sky’: Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan You could power the entire US with 100 x 100 miles of solar – and it’s ‘not hard’ 3 stocks to bet on that nice scenario

Energy is a highly controversial topic, due to the complex interplay between environmental concerns, economic interests, and geopolitical dynamics. But according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, there is a great energy source that can meet all our needs right above us: the Sun.

“You could actually power the entire United States with 100 miles by 100 miles of solar energy,” Musk said during a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

Host Joe Rogan was intrigued by the idea, asking, “Really? So you can just pick some dead space, cover that sucker with solar panels and charge the entire country?

“Absolutely,” Musk replied. “We need batteries, but yes.”

Musk explained that powering the entire country with solar energy is “not difficult” and “very possible” because the Sun is converting more than four million tons of mass into energy every second and requires no maintenance.

“That thing just works. We have a giant fusion reactor in the sky,” he said.

Musk’s vision not only highlights the technical possibilities, but also draws attention to the financial potential of the solar industry. In fact, many companies are already helping people harness the power of the sun.

The US is expected to add a record 32 GW of new solar capacity this year, a 52% increase from 2022, according to a report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.

Here’s a look at three solar stocks that have seen big moves on Wall Street.

enphase energy

Enphase (ENPH) is one of the world’s leading suppliers of microinverter-based solar and battery systems.

The stock’s journey has been interesting. Shares were trading at around $29 per share in early 2020. Today, they are above $90.

Although this is a huge gain in less than four years, it is far from effortless. For example, Enphase shares are expected to rise 45% in 2022, but they will fall more than 60% in 2023.

In the most recent quarter, the company shipped 3,905,239 microinverters and generated revenue of $551.1 million. Earnings came in at 80 cents per share.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee has a “buy” rating on Enphase and a price target of $158, indicating a potential upside of about 70%.

first solar

First Solar (FSLR) produces solar panels for use in utility-scale solar power plants.

This is another player in the sector that has attracted substantial attention from investors in recent years.

In 2022, First Solar shares have risen 72%, a sharp contrast to the S&P 500’s 19.4% decline during the same period.

Shares have underperformed in 2023, gaining just 2% so far.

In Q3, the company reported net sales of $801 million, down $10 million from the second quarter. Management primarily attributed the decline to a decline in the volume of modules sold.

JPMorgan analyst Mark Strauss recently upgraded First Solar from “neutral” to “overweight.” The analyst has a price target of $220 for the company, indicating a potential upside of 44%.

Tesla

Solar probably isn’t the first word that comes to mind when people think of Musk’s own company, Tesla (TSLA) — its primary business is making electric vehicles.

However, Tesla deserves a spot on this list because it acquired SolarCity in 2016. The company has since integrated solar energy into its broader mission to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy.

Tesla offers solar panels for both residential and commercial use, as well as energy storage solutions such as the Powerwall and Powerpack.

The company is contributing to the adoption of solar energy.

“Despite supply chain challenges, we deployed 348 MW of solar power in 2022, the most deployment since 2017,” Tesla said in an investor update earlier this year.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has an “overweight” rating on Tesla and a price target of $380 – about 56% above where the stock is today.

