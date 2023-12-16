A ghost is haunting China - American audience USA News and Politics The American Spectator | usa news and politics

How do you restrain a belligerent superhero with 1.4 billion people, nuclear weapons, and a desire to dominate and control the world economic system that has existed since the end of World War II?

Well, there is a way; It is the ghost of Adam Smith, the 18th-century Scottish economist and philosopher who could hold China to some account.

“Holding China accountable” was the mantra in the early days of the COVID-19 global pandemic, unbeknownst to China, which shut down domestic flights in and out of Wuhan yet allowed international flights to proceed, creating a global crisis. The deadly pathogen spread. as i wrote American audienceHolding any country, especially the world’s second-largest economy, accountable is an ideological and impractical concept – one that would require investigation and good-faith cooperation by China itself.

As I also suggested, this would ultimately be Adam Smith’s invisible hand, a metaphor introduced in his treatise the wealth of NationsWhich refers to the invisible force of self-interest controlling economic activity – supported by the profit motive.

Foreign direct investment, estimated at more than $4.3 trillion in China since 1979, according to Macrotrends LLC (data summarized by author), has driven China’s economic model for decades: it has raised living standards, lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. Have taken out from, and given. China’s huge foreign exchange reserves, which now exceed $3.1 trillion. With this astonishing success has come belligerence toward Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Southeast Asia, and the United States; Proud of its Belt and Road Initiative, which was established in 2013, now involves more than 150 countries in an effort to replace the existing rules-based order for trade and investment; and repression of dissent in Western China and Hong Kong. Once a vibrant center of investment banking, insurance, international trade, manufacturing and services, Hong Kong has lost its autonomy and charm under Beijing’s authoritarian rule. (Read more: Why has the CCP banned US demonstrations?)

After assessing operational and political risks, some US corporates are now reconsidering their China commitments and exposure there.

Recently, Adam Smith’s invisible hand has been at work in Apple’s strategic decisions, as reported last week wall street journal, to produce more than 50 million iPhones per year in India, representing one-fourth of the company’s iPhone production after several years. Although Apple is not retreating from China, the company is still reducing concentration in its supply chain and is a high-visibility leading company.

Another sign, as reported by the Peterson Institute for International Economics in November, is the outflow of foreign capital from China – more than $100 billion by September this year. This is said to be evidence of a lack of reinvestment of earnings as well as divestment of direct investments to Chinese parties. Increasing trade regulation, intense national security concerns, the desire to control cross-border data, the closure of foreign consulting firms, and rising tensions between the United States and China have been cited as regulatory factors.

Additionally, institutional investors reduced their stakes in Chinese debt and equities by $31 billion by October this year, as reported wall street journal, Major investment firms such as Carlyle and Vanguard have moderated or canceled their China initiatives.

China’s economy is also faltering. Although the International Monetary Fund predicts 4.5 percent to 5 percent GDP growth for 2023, this is well below historical rates and is considered insufficient to address youth unemployment, which reached 21 earlier this year. had exceeded percent. In August, China’s leading property developer, Evergrande, filed for Chapter 15 protection under the US Bankruptcy Code, and was followed by other Chinese developers defaulting on foreign debt.

China’s acclaimed Belt and Road Initiative has resulted in loans for infrastructure development worth more than $1 trillion, with an emphasis on the Global South – although, according to AidData, a research organization, an estimated 80 percent of such loans are now Is in trouble. College of William and Mary. For a long time, China’s joint family system, a social safety net to support the elderly, has been bolstered by the one-child policy implemented by Deng Xiaoping in 1979, and China has allocated resources to this domestic priority. Will need to do. (Related: Kim Jong Un, Demographic Destiny, and DINKs)

For more than four decades, foreign direct investment has been crucial to China’s remarkable economic success. Leading multinationals and investment companies are now concluding that the operational and political risks do not justify the size of their current commitments to China. Management and boards of directors are mandating supply-chain diversification and risk reduction. This is the West’s most important lever to hold China minimally accountable.

No one should rule out China or believe that its economic crisis will diminish its willingness to overturn the world order set by the United States and Europe. Nor should one conclude that China will abandon its objective of annexing Taiwan.

But Adam Smith can discipline China and slow it down – and, at the very least, the guilt can stop.

Frank Schell is a business strategy consultant and former senior vice president of First National Bank of Chicago. He was a lecturer at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago, and is a contributor of opinion to various magazines.

Source: spectator.org