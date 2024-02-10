A Gen Zer moved from California to Colombia after overcoming a rare disease. The cost of living is much cheaper, and life is more peaceful.

Andy Wiseman, 62, settled in Medellín, Colombia, after spending most of his life in California’s Inland Empire. The reason he moved: He couldn’t afford anything in Golden State anymore.

He developed a rare autoimmune disorder that left him in serious medical debt. He couldn’t afford an apartment in California, and decided to move out of the country to preserve his health and happiness.

He spent a few months in Mexico before going on vacation to Colombia with friends, where he realized he could live the way he wanted for much less money than in the United States. The visa process was smooth, he said, and he started living a new life in Medellin.

“It was the only place I ever went to and I fell in love with it,” Wiseman told Business Insider. “I’ve traveled all over the world doing security work, but this place felt perfect. Two weeks after moving in, I put down a deposit on an apartment.”

California population of decreased by According to census data released last December, there was an increase of 0.2% from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023. About 818,000 people left California between 2021 and 2022, while only 475,800 came. Census Bureau’s tabulation of ACS data , many Californian They told BI they are moving to states – or countries – with lower costs of living, a slower pace of life and better climate conditions.

Departure from California to Mexico

Wiseman grew up about 60 miles east of Los Angeles and lived there most of his life. Immediately after high school he enrolled in the police academy and served for nearly 20 years before retiring at the age of 40. He then worked in security for a few years and traveled to the Middle East and Africa.

He moved to Virginia for a few years to live with his girlfriend, but in early 2017 he became ill. It turned out to be Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves. He was placed on life support and was paralyzed until his nerves regenerated and was in the hospital for about a year and a half. It took several months for him to talk again and he had to learn to walk again.

Their relationship ended while she was in the hospital and they moved back to California – even though they had no place to live. He said he filed for medical bankruptcy because he had accumulated nearly $250,000 in medical debt, despite having insurance, so he could not secure an apartment. He had no one to cooperate with him, and he was not able to afford $1,500 per month, which was the cheapest place in his area. His pension from the police department was not enough to rent an apartment in California, and he knew he did not want to retire.

At the time, he owned a motorhome, and although he could drive, he could not perform other tasks such as cleaning due to his disability. For a few months, he slept in his motorhome wherever possible, took showers at the gym, and camped out at coffee shops to get free WiFi.

“That all got old very quickly, so my only option at that time was to move out of the country because I couldn’t find an apartment anywhere in the United States,” Wiseman said.

He temporarily moved into an Airbnb in Mexico while traveling across the country. He stayed there for about six or seven months, staying in various Airbnbs in Cabo San Lucas between short stays with friends and family in California. It cost him $1,000 a month to rent his long-term studio, located a few blocks from the beach.

He spent most of his time on the beach or in cafes and took up photography. He said the cost of food was not very expensive, although he still paid tourist prices for many daily expenses. He said he rarely felt isolated in Mexico and was able to easily adapt to life in a new country.

In February 2020, after visiting a friend on a month-long vacation, he relocated to Medellín, Colombia. He previously spent time in Bogotá in 2016, and enjoyed the people and culture, but wanted a slightly smaller city.

All he had was a backpack containing about 10 days’ worth of clothes, his laptop and a camera. After becoming ill, he had lost or sold many of his possessions and was finally ready to start life anew.

going to colombia

As of 2020, he has been living in four apartments, the last of which he recently purchased. Their first was a furnished two-bedroom apartment in a more touristy, upscale neighborhood that cost $1,500 a month. Then he moved to a smaller apartment with a better view at half the price. Their third apartment was even cheaper in a neighboring city.

Andy Wiseman and his wife met in Colombia. andy wiseman

Eventually, they bought a 900-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment on the south side of the city for about $90,000. Their apartment has a pool, a gym, parking and two balconies overlooking the mountains and city lights.

He said modern apartment prices in his area of ​​Medellin often range between $175,000 and $200,000 — some of which have doubled in the past two years. He estimates that the average furnished apartment costs between $800 to $1,200 per month, while an unfurnished apartment can cost $500 to $600.

He estimates he spends between $1,500 and $1,800 per month on all his expenses, including utilities, bills, medical costs, dining out and travel.

He came to Colombia on a three-month tourist visa, which he extended for another three months. He applied for a pensionado visa, which is set aside for retirees and requires holders to earn about $830 in passive income each month. After living in Colombia for five years as a retiree, he or she can apply for permanent residence.

While his area is ideal for walking a few miles a day to stay healthy, he said he will never fully recover. He still has some paralysis and pain in his upper body, although he said the peace of life has kept him in good spirits.

“It’s like a city fell into a forest,” Wiseman said. “The weather was perfect for me given my disability, neither too hot nor too cold.”

He said there are several cheap restaurants in his area and it’s a short walk from a Metro stop – he said it’s only 75 cents per Metro ride. Prices have increased recently due to increased tourism, although they are still significantly cheaper than the US.

His utilities are also kept low as he does not use air conditioning or heating due to the temperate climate of his area, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. He pays $75 per month for all his utility bills.

Wiseman said she has no intention of leaving Colombia except for vacations to see her children in California and New York. His wife is Colombian, and he said the culture is very family-oriented, especially on Colombia’s many holidays. There are also many retirees and expats in her area, some of whom she has become friends with. His only complaint is how people drive.

“I didn’t feel at all like I was out of the United States,” Wiseman said. “The malls are first class, the restaurants are generally first class, the tap water is potable, the Internet is fast and reliable, and energy is fast and cheap. Sometimes I have to stop and say, ‘Oh my God. , ‘I’m in South America.’

