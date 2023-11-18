A Gen Zer got $30,000 to build an apartment addition in her backyard. Renting it out makes it 'financially feasible' to pay his bills.

Marnie Leeken bought a home in Montpelier, Vermont with the intention of adding an income-producing rental.

In 2015, Marnie Leeken, a single mother who works as a university administrator, bought a house in Montpelier, Vermont.

Leiken planned to build an apartment above his new carriage barn, a hallmark of Vermont architecture that referred to a small building where horse-drawn carriages were stored. He thought the rental property would generate additional income that would help him pay his mortgage. But the barn was structurally damaged, he learned, and adding a unit above it would be expensive.

He ran out of money and had to stop the project. Then, in 2019, she made a discovery: The Vermont State Housing Authority was offering homeowners cash to build accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, on their properties.

The program provides grants to eligible homeowners to build an additional housing unit on a single-family lot. Leiken received $30,000, which enabled her to complete the project and eventually find a tenant.

Lichen is part of a The group of homeowners is growing Viewing ADUs as a means of supplemental income generation. At the same time, ADUs – which range from garage apartments like Leiken to freestanding tiny homes – create more long-term housing in their communities by increasing density. That’s why governments from California to New York are launching ADU-financing programs that provide qualified homeowners with the help they need to build these often-expensive amenities.

Kitchen and bathroom in Leiken’s ADU unit. Courtesy of Marnie Leeken

Take California: In 2022, thousands of homeowners received a $40,000 check from the state to build tiny homes in their backyards. and New York’s Plus One ADU program, which provides grants of up to $125,000 to homeowners who build an additional dwelling unit on their property.

Vermont, according to a post from the state Department of Housing and Communities in local news outlet Seven Days, plans to expand its program, increasing ADU construction-cost reimbursements to $50,000.

Being a renter in an ADU helps pay Leiken’s bills

Building a rental property helped make it economically possible for him to live and thrive in Vermont, where the cost of living is above average for the country.

“I definitely needed the extra income that a rental unit provides,” Leiken told Business Insider.

To be eligible for the program, Liken had to commit to living on the property herself, promise that her ADU will not be listed on short-term rental websites, and guarantee that it will not be on the market for at least five years. Will be given on rent at the rate. ,

Altogether, the $20,000 grant and $10,000 no-interest loan cover about half the cost of the ADU. Leiken was to put at least 20% of the grant money toward construction costs and pay initial project expenses in advance while waiting for reimbursement.

A bedroom and balcony in an ADU unit at Leiken. Courtesy of Marnie Leeken

Despite the cost, Leiken said she is happy, noting that the additional rental income helps cover her monthly expenses. Leiken declined to say how much she charges for rent, but Montpelier’s currently available one-bedrooms on the market are asking $1,450 per month ,

“The rent every month goes toward my mortgage and my utility bills,” she said. “It makes my life and my family’s life more financially stable.”

Apart from the rental income that Leeken receives, she is happy that she is also helping to provide housing to local people who need it.

He said, “The housing crisis is serious, but this is an opportunity to contribute to bringing about change. It’s not entirely altruistic, because I have benefited from it, but certainly, it can be part of the inspiration for people.” Is.” “For Vermont, which is very expensive, this has made it economically possible to live here.”

