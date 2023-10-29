A Gen Xer moved to North Carolina to save money for retirement. His beach house costs about half as much as his California property, but the weather can't compare.

Sandra, a Gen Xer, recently moved to the beaches of North Carolina from the Los Angeles area.

He said the rising cost of living in California prompted him to move to the East Coast for retirement.

Although the weather isn’t as ideal, North Carolina has been a pleasant surprise.

Sandra decided that instead of retirement on the beaches of Los Angeles, she would enjoy life on the North Carolina coast.

Sandra, who is almost 50 and originally from California, met her Massachusetts husband while he was in the Navy, and at the time she knew she never wanted to move to the East Coast. It was too cold and didn’t have the California charm, she said. Sandra, whose identity is known to Insider, chose to use just her first name, citing privacy concerns.

But as prices rose and more people moved into her area, Sandra was ready to move. She went to North Carolina for a wedding and after talking to some contacts in the area, she realized this was where she would start her retirement.

In a few months, she’s enjoying the change of scenery and pace in North Carolina. She loves people, prices, and politics – as well as the fall season.

“I miss California, the people, and some other aspects, but I don’t really miss the high prices,” said Sandra, who plans to retire in December.

He added, “We decided that if we wanted to retire early, since we still had the mortgage, sell the house and then move somewhere else and retire whenever.” “My husband will continue to work remotely, but if he decides he wants to retire next year, he can do that, and it gives us more financial freedom.”

nearby 818,000 people left California While only 475,800 people left for other states between 2021 and 2022, according to U.S. Census migration data released last week. Many people, including Sandra, have cited the high cost of living in California, from housing costs to taxes, as a major reason behind the move.

About 23,000 former Californians moved to North Carolina. Some people have moved to larger cities like Raleigh and Charlotte, while others have moved to the coast to get the beach experience.

Sandra said she misses California weather, as her first summer in North Carolina was quite humid, although she is enjoying the moderate fall weather.

Sandra had never been to North Carolina until her nephew’s wedding a few years ago. She and her husband wanted to relocate to Charleston or Hilton Head in South Carolina, although they could not secure any property. So, they settled on a coastal property one state north.

“I liked the idea of ​​going here, but I thought, I hate the heat, and if I’m going here, I have to be near the ocean and I have to live in a place that’s air conditioned or where there’s a pool,” Sandra said.

Still, she doesn’t forget the high prices for everything from housing costs to the price at the pump.

Sandra and her husband bought a house in “quaint” Ventura 25 years ago, but over the past few years, they noticed that traffic had increased, gas prices had put a dent in their wallet, and many more people were moving to Los Angeles. Were coming from. ,

She said her California home sold for more than $2 million and she and her husband They were able to purchase a similar beachside home in North Carolina for $1.2 million, which they paid off in full. Although he said the insurance is a bit high given the prevalence of hurricanes in North Carolina, his taxes have been cut by about half.

Real estate prices in California were rising rapidly, and the couple thought they should sell their house and move to another coastal city. She was only paying about $1,000 a month in property taxes, yet she began to feel less safe walking around her community.

Although she misses her friends, she said the people she has met in North Carolina have been very welcoming. His area is much less crowded than neighborhoods in California, he said, and there are far fewer young people.

The more diverse politics of his area — since North Carolina is a purple state — was also a plus over deep-red South Carolina, he said.

Gas prices — which as of Friday hit $5.33 a gallon in California, according to aaa – were much lower in North Carolina at $3.23 per gallon. However, groceries are relatively similar between the two states, he said.

Still, she said she’s surprised by how low wages are in her area, which has made her wonder how many people are able to make ends meet compared to what many people are earning in California. The median household income in California is $84,097, while in North Carolina it is $60,516. GOBankingRates Analysis of data from US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Although she’s not sure if she’ll live here the rest of her life – she said she’d give it a few years – she’s loving it so far and is packing out all her winter clothes for cooler weather. could As much as she used to.

