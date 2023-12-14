A Gen Xer from Portland, Oregon, who lives in a small town in northern Georgia, said she 'can no longer live there' because of rising costs.

A Gen Xer moved to a town an hour north of Atlanta and feels more like home than Portland, Oregon.

She rents an apartment more than twice the size of her own in Portland for only $500 more.

People in Georgia are friendlier, and she feels safer and more welcomed.

TD Larson can no longer live in Portland, Oregon.

She was troubled by the city’s skyrocketing cost of living, high taxes, and declining population. She considered moving to Texas or Washington – where she previously lived for a while – but decided to pack her bags and move 2,500 miles southeast to Canton, Georgia, about 40 miles north of Atlanta, about 34,500 It is a city of people.

After about six months of research and planning, Larson – who asked to use the first initials of her first and middle names for privacy reasons – realized Canton would be the “upgrade” she wanted in her life. Larson, who works in PR and is in her mid-50s, found an apartment twice the size in Canton for just a few hundred dollars a month. The people are nice, she said, the cost of living has gone down significantly and she feels safer as a Jewish resident.

“It took me a while to save money because it cost a lot to get here and I’m trying to get rid of some credit card debt, but it’s been worth it,” Larson said. “I sleep better at night. I’m not hearing racing cars or anything, even though I’m a mile away from the main road.”

census bureau data Portland projected a population loss of 2.8% between 2020 and 2022, making it the sixth-fastest shrinking city in the US, according to May estimates. The population of this city fell from 653,294 in 2020 to 635,067 in 2022.

Census Bureau projections show about 158,000 people moving from Oregon between 2021 and 2022. Of those, about 1,600 people moved to Georgia.

leaving portland behind

Larson was born and raised in Portland, although she frequently moved around for work. She spent a few years in Dallas, Houston, and Seattle, as well as some time in cities throughout Europe and Asia, though she moved back to Portland full-time 11 years ago.

In 2014, she began working remotely for a small boutique firm, during which time she became more involved in local politics. He said he helped the city’s elected officials address homelessness, drug abuse and mental health problems, though he said many of the proposals were “disastrous.” He said these issues have become worse over the past few years, including the pandemic.

The city “really took a dive” during the pandemic, he said, which “destroyed downtown businesses,” causing the city to lose much of its charm. Portland has become “unlivable”, he said, as rising rents and daily shopping costs have driven people out of their homes and hurt middle-class residents. He also said that he had difficulty concentrating most of the time in Portland, as there was often a lot of noise and chaos in his area.

She knew she wanted to move to a more rural area or smaller town where she would feel more comfortable. Starting in 2020, he started saving as much as he could and started looking on the East Coast, where his company has an office building.

She decided to choose the Atlanta area, where she knew some people from work, but she didn’t want to live anywhere near the city. After some searching, she settled on Canton, which is about an hour north via car.

“Maybe it’s just because I’m growing up, but being an only girl, I just wanted to be in a safe place,” she said. “I wanted to live somewhere quiet, and that’s exactly what I have here.”

Canton, Georgia: pros and cons

Larson moved into a new development in Canton in June that was twice the size of her 800-square-foot, $1,400-a-month two-bedroom apartment in Portland.

In Portland, she was paying about $200 a month for air conditioning, while her 1,800-square-foot, three-bedroom apartment in Canton is $1,900 and her electric bill never goes above $140. There was no dishwasher in her Portland apartment, no washer and dryer, whereas in Georgia she has all these amenities.

“I’m in an area where my campus is surrounded by woods on three sides, and a main road on the other side,” Larson said. “I’m a little over a mile from Main Street, where there’s an AMC theater, all the major chain restaurants and smaller restaurants, groceries and craft stores, things like that.”

She decided not to move to suburbs near Atlanta like Marietta or Kennesaw, which she said are growing rapidly and becoming more expensive. She knew Canton was growing more but not at the rate of other suburbs.

She noticed that groceries are a little cheaper than in Portland, and gas is also cheaper – gas is currently $4.28 Than a gallon in portland $3.07 In his county. He said the quality of groceries is slightly better in Georgia and also about 20% cheaper.

Larson also said that as a Jew, Canton is a safe place to practice one’s religion. He said his current city is more accepting and respectful, and overall people seem happier and positive.

Still, he said there is little public transportation in his area, as well as a lack of sidewalks. He said that the temperature is also very high during the summer months.

Ultimately, however, she said she hoped to never return to live on the West Coast and wanted Canton to become her permanent home.

“I left friends behind, but that’s what social media and phone calls are for,” Larson said. “It’s not that I won’t go back to Portland to visit friends, but my heart really feels here.”

Have you recently moved to a new state? Contact this correspondent [email protected] ,

