A game-changing partnership between READYgg and Aptos Labs

In an unprecedented move to reshape the landscape of online gaming, READYgg and Aptos Labs have formed a strategic partnership, leveraging READYgg’s vast network and Aptos’ blockchain for its unmatched time-to-finality. introduced, which is important to provide a seamless gameplay experience.

Web3 unveiled to millions: a migration from Web2

Thanks to this dynamic collaboration, 15 million Web2 gamers are ready to make the leap into Web3 territory on Aptos. The journey begins on November 20th, allowing eager players to gain early access to several new releases launching on December 6th.

READYgg, with its strong network, has successfully signed deals with over 20 leading Web2 publishers, with a library of 2,000 games and 200 million monthly active users. By the end of 2023, four of these influential publishers will have migrated to the Aptos blockchain, with at least a dozen more publishers committing to follow in the coming year.

A glimpse of Web3 titles

The range of Web3 titles is nothing short of impressive, including beloved games like Runestone Keeper, a charming roguelike dungeon crawler available on PC, Android, and iOS. Adding to the excitement, Rescue Robots Sniper Survival, a first-person action game for Android, promises an adrenaline-pumping experience. Meanwhile, MiniJuegos, a hypercasual platform, and ToroFun, a browser-based social gaming portal, are set to redefine casual gaming. Each of these titles will integrate Web3 elements including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with MiniJuegos and ToroFun introducing an innovative NFT-based loyalty system.

Publisher Empowerment through Aptos Ecosystem

Publishers onboarding the READYgg/Aptos ecosystem stand to gain substantial benefits. In addition to the benefits of a high-performance blockchain with built-in speed and asset portability, these publishers will receive potential funding or grants through the READYgg $RDYX token, aptly named “The Gamers Token.” This, combined with predictable Aptos usage fees, empowers publishers to seamlessly incorporate Web3 components while reducing the risk of price volatility.

READYgg CEO and Co-Founder David S. Benahum expressed delight about Aptos Labs’ commitment, and emphasized the long-term goal of connecting Web2 to Web3. According to Christina Macedo, COO and co-founder of READYgg, the partnership ensures a seamless transition into the Web3 space for millions of Web2 gamers, eliminating any steep learning curve and allowing users to simply enjoy the gaming experience. Allows to concentrate.

Aptos Labs’ Commitment to Excellence

Mo Sheikh, Co-Founder and CEO of Aptos Labs, stressed that the collaboration with READYgg will accelerate the delivery of studio-quality Web3 games, providing unique user experiences and attractive proprietary assets. Aptos Labs’ expertise, combined with READYgg’s approach, is poised to facilitate rapid adoption and scaling of Web3 gaming.

Democratizing Web3 Access: A Vision Realized

From its inception, READYgg’s vision has been nothing short of ambitious – to enable billions of people, including developers, players and content creators, especially in emerging markets, to easily access and appreciate Web 3 through games and game economies. READYgg’s tools and ecosystem democratize access to Web3 game creation, paving the way for true mass adoption and scaling in Web3.

conclusion

In an unprecedented partnership, READYgg and Aptos Labs are set to reshape online gaming by combining READYgg’s network with Aptos’ advanced blockchain technology. This collaboration will bring Web3 gaming to millions of players, offering a seamless transition and introducing innovative features such as NFTs. The partnership aims to revolutionize the industry, democratize access to Web3 gaming, and deliver high-quality gaming experiences at scale. The future of gaming is here, and READYgg and Aptos Labs are leading it.

