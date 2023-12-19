A funding model that supports solar could be a perfect fit for sustainable fashion

The emissions and waste produced by the US$2 trillion fashion industry are a major problem for the environment, but many innovative companies are creating new materials and processes aimed at reducing the impact of making clothes.

Consumers—and the brands that want their business—are clamoring for these innovations, but bringing responsibly made clothing to market is challenging. This is because getting a product from the early stages of research and development and using it into full-scale commercial production requires the construction of expensive, physical facilities.

How much time will it take to reach there? US$400 billion, according to a recent report by Amsterdam-based Fashion for Good and Spring Lane Capital, a private-equity firm based in Boston and Montreal. This is the total amount of funding needed to scale industry-changing innovations. Innovations range from so-called “next generation materials” – such as polyester that is not made from virgin fossil fuels – to recycling and processing techniques.

“There are a large number of well-funded technology companies that are innovating in different areas of sustainable fashion – from dyes to sustainable materials and textiles – and a lot of problems occur when they try to emerge from that technology research. “Change the have-and-have development mindset to an execution-oriented, large-scale deployment mindset,” says Jordan Kasarjian, partner at Spring Lane.

Traditionally, innovative entrepreneurs have relied on venture capital to get their businesses off the ground. But Christian Zable, managing partner of Spring Lane, says venture financing is better equipped to finance software or services companies, not those that require millions of dollars of capital to commercialize their ideas.

“Most of our financing systems for the last decades haven’t really been designed to build companies that make things,” Zabal says. “We don’t really have protocols for funding companies that are relatively capital-intensive, but doing really interesting things.”

Capital-intensive projects required to create commercial-scale products often run into a financing gap sometimes referred to as the “missing middle”. The report said that if not addressed, this gap “will become a significant barrier to industry-wide adoption of new products and technologies.”

Using Project Finance to Scale

After the initial stages of coming up with and testing a product idea, innovative sustainable fashion companies need debt financing to build facilities that can produce their products on a commercial scale. In fact, about half of the US$400 billion needed to scale the industry through commercialization and adoption will need to be financed by debt such as loans or bonds. The report argues that the best form of debt for this budding industry is project finance, which has historically been used to finance roads, bridges, power plants and other types of infrastructure.

According to the report, project finance for emerging technologies that create physical things may be a better option than traditional corporate or bank financing as it allows raising significant amounts of capital at lower costs.

It’s also particularly good for industries with high upfront costs and “relatively predictable long-term cash flows” that are used to repay investors, the report said. This is beneficial for the entrepreneur and his company as project financing is backed by the project itself and hence there is no recourse to the company. As a result, it is also considered an off-balance sheet transaction.

“All the financial instruments we use, whether it’s project equity or project debt, effectively allow them to leverage large amounts of capital without having to sell their company and run out of steam,” Zabal says. There is no risk involved.”

The key to project finance is that it focuses on the facility that is being built, and the customers for whom it is being built. “The actual company remains relatively safe and is able to develop and move forward with these projects,” he says.

For investors, however, this form of debt financing may require higher upfront expenses than a normal loan to assess the feasibility and risks of a given project, according to the report.

Today, many entrepreneurs developing sustainable fashion products or processes are unaware of project finance as an option, and they instead turn to bank financing – which anchors their businesses – or to venture capital, Which requires the founders to give up a high percentage of ownership and future profits.

Spring Lane had considerable experience with project finance as an alternative to funding other capital-intensive industries in the business of addressing climate, such as solar energy and electric vehicles. Now, as the company sees the sustainable textile sector on the brink of expansion, it is on a Christian mission to spread the word about project finance, says Zabal.

“If you can do that, raising capital in these more creative structures involving plants really allows you to grow your company in a much lower risk way,” he says.

Investment Opportunities

As a project finance investor, Spring Lane is focusing on developments in the sustainable fashion sector. Typically, the company “will enter a new market by setting up a structure for a particular company, a particular technology, or a particular business model, because that allows us to keep an eye on it and help the company scale, ” says Zabbal. , “Once that happens, it becomes relatively simple to extend that facility or financial structure to other players who are in a similar space or doing similar work.”

Then, Zabal says, other investors are likely to follow. “The first one is really hard to do, the second one is hard, the third one isn’t, and by the fourth and fifth one, it becomes much more accepted in the industry, and there’s a kind of domino effect,” he says. , “What we’re trying to find now is the first couple to say, OK, which of these is ready for prime time, which of these can we scale?”

Spring Lane is not yet naming specific investment opportunities, although Kasarjian says companies developing recycled polyester and sustainably sourced dyes seem most interesting to the firm at this time.

“Once these facilities are up and running, they improve rapidly because that’s where the innovation happens,” says Zabal. “They grow very fast and the financing structures grow with them and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

