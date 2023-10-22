Image Source: Getty Images

Those looking for sector-pitching dividend yields may be tempted Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) shares. For the next two financial years (till March 2024 and 2025) it FTSE 100 Property stocks yield 6.8% and 6.9% respectively.

Times were particularly difficult for office and retail space providers following the COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown resulted in reduced demand for their properties and increased rent arrears, leading to overturned profits and increased debt.

But these businesses have been on a steady (albeit bumpy) recovery since the depth of the pandemic. Landsec’s EPRA income (which uses rules set by the European Public Real Estate Association) rose 11% to £393 million in the 12 months to March.

The recovery after Corona virus continues even today. In late September, the FTSE firm said that “customer demand [our] Best-class office space in London remains strong,

rising storm

Landsec reinstated dividend in FY2022 due to market recovery and introduction of self-help measures. And City analysts expect them to continue growing over the next two financial years.

But I believe that Landsec may be a dangerous stock to buy for its dividend in the current economic environment. The retail sector is under great pressure as inflation is affecting consumer spending power.

Meanwhile, economists do not believe consumer price growth will fall below the Bank of England’s (BoE’s) 2% target any time soon (the OECD estimates UK inflation will average 2.9% next year, which would is also the highest among the G7 nations).

Inflation could also exceed these expectations if the war in the Middle East increases oil prices and disrupts supply chains. This will put even more pressure on the BOE to raise interest rates, which will further impact shopkeepers’ spending.

Retailers are also at risk as business rates are on the verge of rising. Real estate research firm Altus Group estimates that business rates could rise by £1.95 billion from next April.

The upside is that Landsec’s London office estate could benefit from the continued emergence of flexible working models. But this growth is likely to be eclipsed by the impact of Britain’s struggling economy on demand for office space.

critical forecast

The city expects payments to continue increasing in the medium term. However, estimated annual rewards cover only 1.3 times expected earnings over this period, making these estimates look quite weak.

Both figures are well below the widely considered minimum safety benchmark of 2 times. Furthermore, the company’s weak balance sheet means there is little scope to increase the dividend if profits disappoint as anticipated.

Net debt fell to £3.3bn by March from £4.2bn a year earlier. This represents the sale of office space worth £1.4 billion in the last 12 months. But Land Securities’ net debt to EBITDA ratio is still an unhealthy 7x.

Landsec’s falling share price has pushed the dividend yield to astonishing levels. But I believe the risk of adding it to your investment portfolio is too high. I would love to buy other FTSE 100 stocks for passive income today.

The post A FTSE 100 stock with almost a 7% dividend yield! Should I buy it today? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Royston Wild has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends Land Securities Group PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com