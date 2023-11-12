A fragile global economy is at stake as the US and China seek to defuse tensions at the APEC summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and China are two global economic giants. Combined, they produce more than 40% of the world’s goods and services.

So when Washington and Beijing wage an economic war, as they have for five consecutive years, the rest of the world suffers, too. And when they hold a rare high-level summit, as President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will this week, it could have global consequences.

The world economy could certainly benefit from US-China relations. Since 2020, it has faced one crisis after another – the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, rising interest rates, violent conflicts in Ukraine and now Gaza. According to the International Monetary Fund, the global economy is expected to grow at a slower pace of 3% this year and 2.9% in 2024.

“The collision of the world’s two largest economies at such a difficult time amplifies the negative impact of various geopolitical shocks impacting the world economy,” said Ishwar Prasad, senior professor of trade policy at Cornell University.

Hopes have risen that Washington and Beijing could ease at least some of their economic tensions at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit starting Sunday in San Francisco. The meeting will bring together 21 Pacific Rim countries, which collectively represent 40% of the world’s people and nearly half of global trade.

The Biden-Xi meeting on Wednesday will be the most important event on the sidelines of the summit, with the two leaders speaking for the first time in a year, during which the rift between the two countries has worsened. The White House has tried to reduce expectations, saying not to expect any success.

Also, Prasad suggested that the threshold for declaring a successful result is relatively low. “Preventing a further deterioration in bilateral economic relations would already be a win for both sides,” he said.

US-China economic relations had been deteriorating for years before the all-out trade war erupted in 2018 at the instigation of President Donald Trump. The Trump administration accused China of violating commitments it made when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001 to open its vast market to US and other foreign companies that wanted to sell their goods and services there.

In 2018, the Trump administration began imposing tariffs on Chinese imports to punish Beijing for its actions in an attempt to end American technological dominance. Many experts agreed with the administration that Beijing had engaged in cyber espionage and had inappropriately demanded that foreign companies hand over trade secrets as the price of gaining access to the Chinese market. Beijing hit back against Trump’s sanctions with retaliatory tariffs of its own, making American goods more expensive for Chinese buyers.

When Biden takes office in 2021, he maintains Trump’s confrontational trade policies, including China tariffs. The U.S. tax rate on Chinese imports is now more than 19%, up from 3% in early 2018, before Trump imposed the tariffs. Similarly, according to calculations by Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, the Chinese import tax on US goods is up to 21%, up from 8% before the trade war started.

One of the tenets of Biden’s economic policy is to reduce America’s economic dependence on Chinese factories, which came under strain when COVID-19 disrupted global supply chains, and strengthen partnerships with other Asian countries . As part of that policy, the Biden administration last year created the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity with 14 countries.

In some ways, US-China trade tensions under Biden are even higher than under Trump. Beijing is angry at the Biden administration’s decision to impose and then broaden export controls, which are designed to prevent China from obtaining advanced computer chips and the equipment to produce them. In August, Beijing countered with trade restrictions of its own: Chinese exporters of gallium and germanium, metals used in computer chips and solar cells, began to be required to obtain government licenses to ship those metals overseas.

Beijing has also taken aggressive action against foreign companies in China. Planning a counter-espionage campaign, its officials this year raided the Chinese offices of US consulting firms CapVision and Mintz Group, interrogated Shanghai employees of Bain & Company consultancy and announced a security review of chip maker Micron.

Some analysts speak of the “decoupling” of the world’s two largest economies after decades in which they were deeply dependent on each other for trade. Indeed, imports of Chinese goods into the United States fell 24% through September compared to the same period in 2022.

The rift between Beijing and Washington has put many other countries in a delicate dilemma: deciding which side to side with when they actually want to trade with both countries.

The IMF says this kind of economic “fragmentation” is harmful to the world. The lending agency of 190 countries estimates that higher trade barriers will shave $7.4 trillion from global economic output after the world adjusts to higher trade barriers.

And those barriers are growing: Last year, the IMF said, countries imposed nearly 3,000 new restrictions on trade, down from less than 1,000 in 2019. The agency estimates international trade will grow just 0.9% this year and 3.5% in 2024 – which is sharply down. Annual average 2000–2019 4.9%.

The Biden administration insists it is not trying to weaken China’s economy. On Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, in San Francisco and sought to set the stage for a Biden-Xi summit.

Yellen said, “Our mutual desire – both China and the United States – is to build a level playing field and an ongoing, meaningful and mutually beneficial economic relationship.”

Xi also has reason to try to restore economic cooperation with the United States. China’s economy is under great pressure. Its real estate market has collapsed, youth unemployment is rampant and consumer enthusiasm is low. The raids on foreign businesses have spooked international companies and investors.

“With severe headwinds facing the Chinese economy and many American companies packing up their bags and leaving China, Xi needs to convince investors that China is still a good place to trade,” said Wendy Cutler, vice president of the Asia Society Institute. A profitable place to be.” A former US trade negotiator. “It’s not going to be an easy sell.”

Complicating matters is that tensions between Washington and Beijing go far beyond economics. Under Xi’s leadership, the Chinese Communist Party has punished dissent in Hong Kong and the autonomous Muslim region of Xinjiang. His government has made aggressive territorial demands in Asia, embroiled in deadly border conflicts with India and threatened the Philippines and other neighbors over parts of the South China Sea it claims. It has repeatedly threatened Taiwan, which it considers a rebellious Chinese province.

US-China tensions could rise next year with presidential elections in Taiwan and the United States, where criticism of Beijing is one of the few areas that unites Democrats and Republicans.

It appears that Xi’s policies are costing China an upper hand in the battle for world public opinion. In a recent survey of people in 24 countries, the Pew Research Center reported that the United States was viewed more favorably than China in all but two (Kenya and Nigeria).

Can China change its stance?

Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington, Representative Raja Krishnamurthy, an Illinois Democrat who serves on the House committee that oversees China, said optimistically that Xi has reversed himself before – Exclusive Zero-Covid policies crippled China’s economy last year by suddenly announcing an end to stringent measures.

“We have to give that possibility a chance, even while we protect our interests,” Krishnamurthy said. “That’s what I hope we also come out of this meeting with.”

