A four-week experiment reveals a simple way to boost your sleep quality

Much of our health is tied to good quality sleep every night, and a new four-week experiment has revealed a simple way anyone can improve the quality of their sleep: keeping the bedroom well-ventilated.

A team led by researchers at the Technical University of Denmark analyzed the sleep of 29 volunteers, using existing ventilators in their own bedrooms to vary the rate of air cycles throughout the night.

Low, medium and high ventilation rates were compared to a baseline week where no changes were made to participants’ current habits. As the ventilation rate increased, sleep quality also increased and the number of awakenings throughout the night decreased.

(Fan et al., Science of the Total Environment2023)

“Sleep quality improved when the ventilation rate was increased by increasing fan speed,” the researchers write in their published paper.

Sleep quality was measured with wrist-worn trackers, but the researchers also took several other measurements. For each ventilation setting, they recorded carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations, humidity, particulate matter (PM) levels, and temperature.

As you might expect, ventilation rates had a significant impact on CO2 and PM levels, with less ventilation meaning higher concentrations in both cases. The team also observed that higher ventilation rates reduced humidity in bedrooms.

Although prior research has linked poor ventilation and poor cognitive performance, this study showed no difference in cognitive abilities in the morning because ventilation rates in the rooms were adjusted overnight – possibly because CO2 levels reached a certain level. remained below the limit, researchers said to suggest.

The researchers are keen to conduct further experiments in which the relationship between factors such as CO2 concentrations and humidity will be examined more closely to see how they affect sleep quality. However, these results suggest that a well-ventilated room means a better night’s sleep – regardless of the underlying cause.

Previous research has also linked better ventilation to better sleep, but in this particular study, the team wanted to monitor people in their beds, and change the ventilation conditions via remote control — without the participants being aware.

That real-world setting gives the study a little more weight, though it has some limitations of its own – including the relatively small number of participants. The researchers are hoping to run similar experiments on larger groups of people in the future, but in the meantime, if you’re lying awake at night, you might want to run your own experiment and increase the ventilation in your bedroom.

“Further studies with larger populations and better control of bedroom conditions, especially ventilation, are needed,” the researchers wrote.

Source: www.sciencealert.com