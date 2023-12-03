A former Fed economist says financial markets may react to data fluctuations that 'are not reality.'

Federal surveys measuring prices, job opportunities and other statistics are seeing declining response rates.

This is worrisome for markets that have become hypersensitive to economic data as it influences Fed policy.

Former Fed economist Claudia Sahm said investors need to be more cautious when reacting to official data.

inflation. Jobs. House prices. There is a lot of data on the health of our economy. But what if those numbers aren’t giving us an accurate picture of what’s happening?

Surveys that collect market-changing data are capturing a narrow segment of the population. For example, response rates to surveys tracking the consumer price index dropped from 67% in 2016 to 53% this year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For job openings, the rate dropped from 66% to 31%.

This is worrying for markets, which are trying to anticipate the Federal Reserve’s next data-driven move and have become increasingly anxious about economic reports.

“They’re not giving us that accurate a picture,” former Fed economist Claudia Sahm told Business Insider. “And then, where one would start to see it first is the accuracy of the estimates slip, and you get movements from month to month that are not reality.”

He said that if the quality of surveys is poor then the variability will also become larger. “And then that means there will be more market movements and they will react to things that don’t really exist.”

What does this mean for investors

Data quality is especially important now as the Fed approaches a tipping point: shifting from rate hikes to rate cuts.

Goldman Sachs pointed to larger-than-usual data revisions in a report last month, saying a drop in response rates could increase uncertainty about the economy. In fact, job openings have increased by an average of 180,000 over the past few years, more than three times what they were six years ago.

Also, markets have become more sensitive to personal data releases in recent years because they depend on Fed policy, Goldman said.

Just last month, the stock market rallied after a lower-than-expected inflation report. There was a decline in September also and there was a rise in July based on other data.

With markets fluctuating wildly after every statistical bounce and uptick, Sahm said investors should always be cautious — but not skeptical — when reacting to the latest data.

“Don’t overreact to a sharp turn, because it may not be real or it may turn around really fast,” he said.

Why are response rates falling?

Response rates have declined for several reasons, such as people becoming more private and being suspicious of officers asking personal questions. Remote work during the pandemic also affected rates.

There are other “gatekeepers” that prevent statisticians from reaching respondents. Think administrative assistants, voicemail, email, smart doorbells, and locked buildings.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is well aware of the falling response rates, which it frequently publishes online. In March, the BLS said it was maintaining data quality by expanding the sample size and reaching more respondents through phone calls.

Despite the decline, government statistics are still considered to be the highest quality statistics available.

That’s because the scope of federal surveys that reach hundreds of thousands of people is hard to beat, according to Gerald Perrins, a top official who oversees consumer price data at the BLS.

“Although there may be some response rates, our response rates are relatively high given the large sample sizes,” he told Business Insider.

Take CPI. Almost every month, government economists and statisticians set out to collect price data on everything from eggs to MRIs and cable TV subscriptions. In 2022, the CPI included data from an average of 259,504 respondents across US cities.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible gold standard data,” Perrins said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com