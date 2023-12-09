An incredibly rare, all-white alligator was born at Florida’s theme park Gatorland.

The gator has leucism, a condition that causes his skin to be completely white.

Gatorland has taken to social media to crowdsource the name of the white alligator and his brother.

What would you name a white crocodile if you had the chance?

Social media users can do just that after the birth of a rare white gator at Orlando’s Gatorland theme park on Thursday. According to a press release shared with Business Insider, the baby gator has leucism, a condition that causes his skin to be completely white.

“This is beyond ‘rare,’” Gatorland President and CEO Mark McHugh said in the press release. “It’s absolutely extraordinary.”

Gatorland is now asking its followers to help name the little gator, who was born along with his brother, who has a more typical alligator coloring.

So far, hundreds of social media users have offered their input on the name of the white gator and its brother. Some of the most requested names shared on Facebook were Pearl, Marshmallow, Fluffy and Snowball. Lucy – a play on Leucism – was another popular request.

Other suggestions included blanche gatorex, smiley, grits, gumbo and Florida dog.

According to Gatorland, leucistic alligators are “the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator.” This condition differs from albinism because albino crocodiles have pink eyes, while leucistic gators have bright blue eyes. Leucistic gators also often have regular colored spots, while albino crocodiles do not.

The leucistic gator and his brother were born to parents Jayne and Ashley, the press release said. His father, Jayan, is leucistic, and his mother, Ashley, has normal complexion.

“These are incredibly special animals in the reptile world and we are being very careful about their safety,” McHugh said. “We plan to display them early next year so guests can see them, learn about them and fall in love with them like we do.”

