A report this week from Monroe County’s top auditor found multiple examples of financial mismanagement, including possible double billing by a contractor using a non-existent company and “potential self-dealing” by some employees of a Florida Keys agency that bilked millions. Funded by tourism tax. Dollar.

The findings of the 32-page October 31 report, obtained by the Miami Herald, were so concerning to investigators that the Monroe County Comptroller ordered the county’s finance department to immediately stop paying some of the contractors who help run the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. Turn it off.

TDC, as it is known in the Keys, was created in the 1980s to promote Florida Keys tourism. The public agency has an annual budget of several million dollars and contracts with an advertising firm, a public relations firm, and a group of photographers and production crew.

If you’ve seen a TV commercial advertising a Florida Keys attraction, it was almost certainly funded and produced by TDC and its contractors.

The agency makes its money from hotel room and short-term rental revenues. From October 2022 to September 2023, the county collected $58.9 million to support TDC operations, Monroe Comptroller and Circuit Court Clerk Kevin Maddock wrote in the audit.

Two contracted entities run the majority of TDC’s operations. Visit Florida Keys is a non-profit company that runs the agency’s executive office and handles goods and services. According to the audit, the second is TDC’s public relations firm NewmanPR.

defunct company

One of the most significant findings in the audit, which examined TDC’s financial practices from 2018 to September 2023, is the possible creation of a company “that probably does not exist” by Andy Newman, president of NewmanPR.

Maddock said in the audit that Newman “regularly requested reimbursements for a company called Graphics 71.” Madoc said these requests “may violate the law.”

Newman said he could not comment on the audit because “our audit and that of other agencies of record is ongoing.”

Graphics 71 contact information “mirrors NewmanPR’s contact information,” Maddock wrote in the audit. But when their investigators visited the office in Miami, they discovered that the listed office suite did not exist. It was also not listed in the building’s business directory, Maddock wrote, and was not listed as a tenant by the building’s landlord.

According to the report, auditors also said Graphics 71 is not registered to do business in the state and the company has no business tax records in Monroe County.

According to the report, Newman told auditors that he created the company 35 years ago to provide services such as direct production, production supervision, distribution supervision and photography to NewmanPR.

But Maddock said all of these services “can be considered within the scope of services that TDC expects from NewmanPR.”

In fiscal year 2022, NewmanPR was reimbursed $14,573 for Graphic 71 invoices, and $14,998 in the next fiscal year, Maddock said.

Maddock wrote, “Using a non-existent company as a vehicle to double-bill TDC shows a general disregard for the importance of ensuring that TDC spends Monroe County’s tourist development tax dollars legitimately and prudently.” Spending it wisely.”

TDC is funded through a 4% tax, which is charged to everyone who books a Keys hotel room or short-term rental.

As a result of the audit, Maddock said he has ordered the county’s finance department to immediately stop processing the expense reimbursements requested by NewmanPR, and that he will work with the firm with TDC to review additional invoices to determine legality, compliance, Performing a specific audit of the contract. With the contract, and adherence to Monroe County purchasing policy.”

no competing bids

Another major finding in the audit, Madoc said, is the payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars to a Key West photographer who provided photos for a calendar that TDC gives out to promote the Keys at conventions around the world.

Auditors say there is no documentation that the photographer, Robert O’Neill, was awarded jobs annually “on the basis of competitive procurement such as best price quotation among one or more other vendors providing similar services.” Are.

Maddock said that since 2005, TDC has paid O’Neill more than $200,000 for his services. The calendar includes mention of the Visit the Florida Keys website, but does not feature the TDC trademark, which Maddock said is required by the county.

“The focus of the calendar appears to be the promotion of Mr. O’Neill’s business website,” the audit said.

O’Neill did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Maddock said some of the calendars, which TDC pays to produce and distribute, are returned to O’Neill, who “then resells them for his own personal profit.”

Maddock said O’Neill is friends with Visit Florida Keys marketing director Stacey Mitchell, whom auditors say “abused his official position to allow Mr. O’Neill to profit from the photo calendar.” Did, especially since no other vendor was given a chance.” “Bid to produce the calendar in accordance with Monroe County purchasing policy.”

Mitchell did not respond to emailed questions about the report.

Maddock also ordered the Finance Department to stop making payments to O’Neill following the audit’s findings.

“Due to the seriousness of the potential self-dealing and abuse of position, Finance cannot make any further payments on behalf of TDC to Robert L. O’Neill until this matter is resolved,” Maddock wrote. “

Lax inspection, inadequate documentation

The audit also recorded that Madoc had “significant deficiencies in internal controls and management oversight over TDC’s financial transactions and annual financial reporting.”

For example, auditors found that Mitchell shared her password needed to access the county’s finance system — allowing her to approve purchase orders, employee travel reimbursements and vendor invoices for payments — with her financial assistant. Is allowed. Madoc said this allows him subordinate authority that he should not have.

“The Marketing Director did not express concern that by sharing her credentials with the Finance Assistant, she was giving the Finance Assistant the ability to initiate and approve purchase orders as well as the ability to initiate and approve vendor invoices. The payment was to be made without any condition or management oversight,” Madoc said.

The audit also details an instance when a NewmanPR employee submitted a restaurant bill to Visit Florida Keys for reimbursement, although the actual bill showed that the restaurant had reimbursed the meal. Visit Florida Keys, in turn, submitted a reimbursement request to county finance staff “without any explanation,” the report said.

“Unfortunately, it is common for Visit Florida Keys employees to not provide adequate documentation in their invoices to Finance, causing delays in payment to their vendors,” Maddock wrote. “We want to emphasize that the main issue is not the amount of the suspicious reimbursement request, but the fact that the contractor appears willing to submit a fraudulent document.”

Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said the five-member Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to discuss the audit at its meeting next Wednesday in Key West.

TDC chairperson Rita Irwin said she could not comment on the specifics of the report, nor could she discuss what she and other board members plan to do about it because they have not met, And Florida public records laws prevent them from being discussed. Matters such as audit outside the published meeting.

“We are working with the County Administrator and all of the appropriate people in the County, as well as TDC staff, to keep this process safe and get us to where we need to be, which is looking at the recommendations And enforcing them,” Irwin told the Miami Herald.

