A Florida family that bought a fishing cottage for $1 million in the 1980s is now selling it for $295 million, as it turns out it’s a 20-bedroom compound with its own yacht basin.

“There’s nothing like it anywhere.” This is the first line to describe a home (if you can call it that) listed for $295 million in Naples, Florida. This is the most expensive home for sale in the country, according to wall street journall

Located in the “exclusive neighborhood” known as Port Royal, the home has its own first and last name: Gordon’s Point. The nine-acre campus has a primary house and two guest houses; In total there are 20 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms (and four half bathrooms), a 231-foot boat basin, a 111-foot floating dock – and, not to mention, 1,655 feet of waterfront.

It was small when John Donahue first bought it for $1 million in the 1980s after seeing the strip of land when (according to family stories) he was flying over it. At the time, it was a little more than four acres and had nothing on it except a fishing hut. magazine informed of. The family built on it over the next decade as they bought more land, and now after Donahue and his wife, Rhodora, have passed away, their 13 children are selling.

“We’ve all enjoyed it, but now it’s more or less time to move on,” said his son, Bill Donahue, who runs the family foundation. magazine, His parents were high school sweethearts and devout Catholics; His father graduated from West Point in 1946, served in the Air Force, and started an investment management firm, now known as Federated Hermes (and run by another son).

His family grew from 13 children to 84 grandchildren to more than 175 great-grandchildren, and grew in size as the neighborhood became filled with business leaders and millionaires. Donahues’ son Bill said magazine Former President George HW Bush and American golfer Arnold Palmer were some of the famous guests who were invited.

The asking price sets a new record for the most expensive home sold in U.S. history. The current record holder is Ken Griffin, the billionaire CEO of giant hedge fund Citadel, who in 2019 bought a penthouse on Billionaires Row in Manhattan for about $240 million. Others have come close, but have lowered their prices over time. For one, a Los Angeles mansion (deemed Casa Encantada) with seven bedrooms and 20 bathrooms situated on more than eight acres of land was originally listed for $250 million last year, but is now asking for $195. Is demanding million.

It’s quite a sought-after home marketed by Coldwell Banker Realty’s Don McKenna, Corcoran’s Leighton Candler and Savills’ Rory McMullen, given that the post-pandemic housing boom is over and it’s a very different, cooler, dwelling. The market is where existing home sales have fallen to their lowest point in nearly 30 years, and luxury home sales declined nearly 45% during the three months ending January 31, 2023. But this could be a good chance to get that price, as the sustained decline in home prices hasn’t led to sales activity. By the fourth quarter of last year, because of all-cash bids, luxury home prices were reaching all-time highs – for example, a home in Miami sold for $79 million.

The family wants to sell it in one piece instead of breaking it. “If we had to take the components apart, no one would put it back together again,” Donahue said. However one of the agents, Candler, reported magazine That property can house six if not more. “We tried our best to fix the price [Gordon Pointe] And we could defend that price all day long,” McKenna of Coldwell Banker Realty, one of the co-listing agents, told CNBC.

Obviously, this is a very different house than usual, making comparisons difficult if not impossible. The average home price in Naples is near $600,000, while in its luxurious Port Royal neighborhood, with just 10,000 residents, the average home sale price is just over $9 million. (The relatively small number of transactions distorts this data, as Port Royal saw its sale price drop 57% year-over-year, and the eventual sale of Gordon’s Point may skew that number.)

But who knows what will happen or who the magical buyer will be, because one of the secrets of Port Royal’s appeal is its privacy. As told by McKenna magazine“Some of the wealthiest billionaires have places there, and you don’t know it.”

