At 15, Yanni Yanson had a clear vision: build a global fashion tech company. This fashion-tech inventor began his entrepreneurial career in Shanghai, where he founded POMPOM Creative and SANPOM (a digital fashion studio operated by POMPOM).

Courtesy of Yanson

Fashion-tech pioneer Yanni Yanson founded POMPOM Creative in 2017 and more recently SANPOM, a digital fashion studio.

Before we talk about your companies POMPOM Creative and SANPOM, would you please introduce yourself?

I’m from Montreal, Canada, and was raised with identical twins on an agricultural tree farm by French entrepreneur parents. I decided to invest in a building in Canada at the age of 17 to achieve financial independence. I skipped college that year and went straight to university, because at age 15 my objective was clear: to build a global leading fashion tech company.

I speak four major languages ​​including Mandarin, giving me global experience embracing different cultures in the fashion industry from NYC, Milan, Paris, Montreal and Shanghai.

I started a blog in 2015, entering the world of branding, and leading global fashion retailers and institutions to enhance their image in the Chinese market.

After living in Shanghai for a few years, why did you start your own agency?

I was a blogger before, and I thought I could do something on a much larger scale that could impact not only brands but the industry as well. I opened Pompom Agency because it felt like the most natural thing to do. I come from a marketing background and by getting involved with blogging, I got a lot of opportunities for social media as well as PR, creative campaigns and production.

We have recently expanded a sister branch, *SANPOM, focusing on digital clothing and physical shows, web3 environments and fashion technology for b2b2c supply chains. This will create more sustainable products for the fashion industry and provide a way to reduce wastage of raw materials and unnecessary overconsumption.

*SANPOM is a digital fashion studio operated by POMPOM, focused on creating immersive meta environments, digital fashion, avatars and digital textiles for both B2B and B2C environments.

What makes Shanghai’s business environment special?

The ability to connect with people from different industries, from VCs to the tech sector, to manufacturing and supply chain for textiles and brands. They’re all here, and it’s quite exciting. Shanghai is still very fluid with low hierarchy, which means there is room for possibilities.

What were you trying to bring to the local community?

Recently, we focused on the fashion tech community. We held some large-scale seminars and mini-workshops in Shanghai to introduce the concept of fusing fashion and technology together.

From the industry perspective, we are building bridges between China and foreign countries within the fashion business for knowledge exchange, cooperation and partnership. We’re also leading digital advancements for fashion technology (avatars, motion capture and AR), and from a campaign and content creation perspective, we’re elevating commercial aesthetics and pushing boundaries.

Courtesy of Yanson

Yanni Yanson holds lectures and mini-workshops in Shanghai to showcase the intersection of fashion and technology.

What is the hardest thing about starting a business here? How do you stay motivated?

The main challenge is to keep going, no matter what happens. There are a lot of opportunities, but you have to be prepared or choose the right team. After COVID-19, things became difficult and the agency underwent a major transformation, creating new departments and restructuring old ways of working.

As for the fashion tech part, it’s still a very new concept, so creating any kind of digital transformation for a client can be scary or very new. This is also a challenge. I stay motivated because I believe in a purpose that is bigger than me.

What was your proudest moment?

To explore the many possibilities of combining technology and fashion and find new solutions that can contribute significantly to the future of the fashion industry.

What are you working on now?

Building technological bridges between Europe and China and exploring body motion capture with avatars and digital fittings.

Who is the role model who inspires you?

Steve Jobs…on thinking differently.

Any advice for women entrepreneurs?

– Self-confidence, resilience and a support network (online or offline) are important.

– Stay hungry and keep learning.

– If you fail, understand the reason and use it as a learning experience.

– Set some goals and work better with your subconscious mind to increase your chances of achievement.

– Be financially wise. If this isn’t your forte, find a partner you can trust to help.

– Remember, you always get what you bargain for.

– Self-care is essential.

– Adaptability and the ability to move around frequently in the face of volatile changes.

– Celebrate your and your teams’ achievements.

Source: www.shine.cn