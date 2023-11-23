A Fan Used Unreal Engine 5 to Make a ‘Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ Studio Ghibli Movie and It’s Amazing

Ocarina of Time Credit: Nintendo

It’s the 25th anniversary of the best legend of Zelda Game ever made: Ocarina of Time. This would have been a great time for Nintendo to release a full remake of the classic game, but alas, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer for that.

Still, we can enjoy the next best thing, this incredible 18-minute video from YouTuber RwanLink. He took four months and more than 600 hours to make it. Ocarina of Time Video in the style of Studio Ghibli film. It primarily takes place in Castle Town, as you follow Link as he arrives, seeing Princess Zelda and encountering several other characters – some more nefarious than others.

The second half of the video switches from the animated movie to a third-person perspective video game, and I’m thinking “I really want this game with these incredible cut-scenes.” Here is the full video:

It also makes me think of Nintendo’s recently announced live-action Zelda movie. I wrote about it recently and argued that it’s a terrible, no good, very bad, extremely poor idea that will almost certainly result in both controversy and mediocrity.

What we need – what fans will really love – is an animated movie as teased in this video. Imagine Nintendo teaming up with Studio Ghibli for a feature animated film! Imagine Shigeru Miyamoto and Hayao Miyazaki working together on this!

Studio Ghibli has made several adaptations over the years. howl’s Moving Castle For example, this was a novel by Diana Wynne Jones before it was made into an animated film. Zelda is a perfect fit.

In any case, let’s give RwanLink a standing ovation for a loving job well done. It’s exceptionally good and I want it to be both a movie and a video game. and i would love that ocarina Remake from Nintendo. As much as I enjoy the new open-world Zelda games, nothing can compare to their amazing dungeon and puzzle-solving classics. And I can live the rest of my life without breakable weapons.

