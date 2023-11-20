A Dozen Fresh Holiday Gift Ideas for Gardeners

The best holiday gifts for gardeners are ones that keep their minds in the dirt even during the off-season.

These gardening and garden-themed gifts will sow the seeds of anticipation for greener days to come and spread a little sunshine when it’s needed most.

Smart Video Camera Bird Feeder

This device not only feeds your feathered friends, but also identifies and records their arrival. Mount it outside, then download the free app on your iPhone (iOS 11 or later) or Android (OS 5.0 or later) and connect it to your Wi-Fi network. When a bird lands on a solar-charged feeder, AI identifies its species and sends alerts, ultra-wide HD images, live stream video with sound, and species description to your smartphone. 8 GB memory card included. $219.99 at sharpimage.com.

hydroponic smart grower

This award-winning grow system allows you to grow fresh food indoors year-round without sunlight or soil. The 16-plant unit has 86 LED lights and 10 smart sensors that remotely monitor the plants and communicate with the free Aspara mobile app, which sends alerts when they need care. Contains two vegetable, herb, fruit or edible flower capsules; Others are sold separately. $399 at grow-green.com.

Modern Sprouts Grow and Shine

Enjoy a soy-blend candle during the winter, then elevate its footed ceramic pot into a planter and plant the included seeds in the spring. Among Herb Garden (grey pot with basil seeds), Wildflower Fields (dark gray pot with chamomile seeds), Desert Oasis (light gray pot with aloe seeds) or Frosted Forest (white with spruce tree seeds) Select. $40 at modernsprout.com.

Sweet Grace Flower Diffuser

This cleverly designed oil diffuser bud looks like beautiful silk flowers in a vase, but is actually an aroma delivery system in disguise. Fill the vase with the included Sweet Grace Oil and insert the wick “stem” of the ivory flower, then watch as the flower slowly opens and turns pink. It will scent your room with a blend of passion fruit, sparkling tea and patchouli for approximately 50 days. $35 at bridgewatercandles.com.

Noble Oak Bourbon

Every time a bell rings, an angel may get wings, but this bourbon brand goes a step further to please gardeners: Every time a bottle is sold, a tree is planted (by the Vermont-based reforestation non-profit). -In partnership with non-profit organization One Tree Planted). To date, the collaboration has resulted in the planting of over 1 million new trees. And the award-winning whiskey, finished with sherry oak staves, will be a fine addition to the eggnog. $36.99 for a 750 ml bottle at select retailers nationwide; Find one near you at nobleoak.com.

STIHL HSA 26 Cordless Shrub Shear

These cordless gardening shears make easy work of pruning hedges, controlling bushy perennial plants and cutting ornamental grasses. Lightweight construction (the tool weighs less than 2 pounds), an ergonomic design and rubberized grip provide comfortable mobility, while an easy-switch button allows tool-free changes between the included grass- and bush-trimming attachments. An LED indicator informs about battery life, which lasts for 80 or 120 minutes on a single charge, depending on the attachment used. $179.99 at stihl.com.

zoomroom

This cordless stick blower is lightweight and easy to operate. It assembles in minutes, receives a full charge (via USB-C) in half an hour, and quickly and quietly cleans walkways, patios, decks, cars, RVs, and other surfaces of leaves and debris. $189 at zoombrooms.com.

Back to Roots Organic Mushroom Grow Kit

If you want to grow your own mushrooms but aren’t able to source the fungal spawn and substrate, you can grow the crop in a cardboard box directly on your kitchen counter. After soaking the substrate brick, open the side panel of the box, mist daily from the included spray bottle, and your organic, non-GMO shiitake, oyster, or button mushroom harvest will be ready in as little as 10 days. Each crop yields 3-4 servings, and each box grows two crops. $19.99 to $39.99 at Backtotheroots.com.

botanical garden mutual membership

Membership in the American Horticultural Society comes with a great benefit: free admission and privileges at over 350 public gardens and arboretums in 48 U.S. states, Canada, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Your gift will include a subscription to The American Gardener magazine, discounts on educational programs and garden shows, access to members-only online gardening resources, and much more. Dues, which support AHS educational programs, are tax-deductible. $35 at https://ahsgardening.org/gardening-programs/rap/.

fodder floral design kit

Gardeners, wild flower hunters and florists will enjoy creating unique arrangements with this seven-piece design kit. Clip the flowers and fillers using the included ergonomic scissors, then arrange them decoratively in a 4-inch, eco-friendly pot using the set’s mossing pins, teal bind wire and one of three floral foam bricks. $39.99 at Oasis Forage Products.

Soltec Vita Grow Light Pendant Kit

Houseplant parents will love this grow light because, it doesn’t look like a grow light. But don’t let its stylish vibes fool you: The dimmable Vita emits full-spectrum light, which closely mimics natural sunlight. Designed for a 5-year lifespan, it is available with a black or white cord; Bronze, black or nickel pendant; and with lampshade ($160) or without ($105) at soltech.com.

Hartley Botanic Patio Glasshouse

What do you get for the gardener who has everything? If your budget allows, this beautiful, space-saving model will keep them happy year round and for years to come. Measuring 2 feet 5 inches deep, 4 feet 2 inches wide and 4 feet 6 1/2 inches tall, the Patio Glasshouse is perfect for planting seeds, nurturing cuttings and extending growing seasons. A hinged top panel and double sliding front doors provide easy access to three levels of plants. Crafted in Lancashire, England, where the company, Hartley Botanic, has been manufacturing glasshouses since 1938, the Patio is available in 15 colors. $4,400 at hartley-botanic.com.

