Just two years ago, when most art historians still doubted its authenticity liberator mundi (Leonardo’s work sold for $450 million at auction) and street artist Stunned by resale of Banksy’s self-destructive painting balloon girl (worth $22,920,450), another major blow to Christie’s New York headquarters. A digital NFT (non-fungible token) entitled Every day: the first 5,000 days American designer Beeple sold it to a mystery buyer alias Metakovan (who was later revealed to be Indian billionaire Vignesh Sundaresan) for $69.3 million. The prized masterpiece was actually a digital collage made of images that its creator had been sharing on the Internet since 2007; Thus, Sandokan of that time paid a millionaire for the (unsurpassed) paraphernalia of the “original copy”.

NFTs seemed to be a successful final auction format that could keep the flame of globalization of money alive, but in reality they were nothing more than a pornographic copy from which infinite replicas could be derived. The only thing unique about them was the authentication, a certified assumption that the buyer had the original thing, so to speak. NFT was a ghost sheet without the dead. As said by cyberfeminist artist Cornelia Solfrank My first NFT and why it wasn’t a life-changing experience: “I am attracted to digital artworks because of the inherent impossibility of identifying the original artwork.”

David Hockney – whose work earned a record $87,316,800 in 2018 An artist’s drawing (pool with two figures).) (1972) – did not hesitate to criticize the still nascent format (Kevin McCoy) quantum (2014) was the first symbolic artwork). Interviewed on famous podcast waldy and bendy’s adventure in art, Hockney admitted he doesn’t understand how NFTs work, “Those ridiculous little things are the tools of thieves and international swindlers,” said the 84-year-old English painter. The show’s hosts, art historians Waldemar Januszak and Bender Grosvenor, did not bother to say much about these cyber-goods, but did say that at least they had an eternal life on the Internet. That was the principle.

An NFT is a digital identifier imprinted on a blockchain, an immutable ledger that is already in use in nearly every sector of the entertainment industry. It authenticates the ownership and authenticity of assets that reside on a website under centralized control, but can be modified because images are not stored on the blockchain. There is no direct relationship between the certificate and the digital information it certifies. The utility of this business model lies in the exchange and sale of digital goods as if they were physical goods, and its immediate success in the artistic environment arises not from the enjoyment of a work but from investment interests. Why would a collector want to obtain a certificate for something that might one day disappear from the Internet? The most likely answer is that the NFT holder is not an art collector but a crypto-investor.

Now that we are seeing a glimpse of the imminent decline of NFT art, doubting the definitive value of NFTs is not an act of the reticence that has always existed towards certain artists or the streams they represent. The shock of the new has always been associated with modernity. Fauvism, one of the most well-crafted artistic revolutions of the 20th century, lasted only one season, but what a season it was! The slogan that a critic gave to those cruel people of color at the 1905 Salon d’Automne, Donatello Chase Les Fauves (Donatello among the wild animals) One of the most famous baptism moments. As far as collage goes, its influence continues to this day (Beeple’s NFT is a collage). Invented by Braque and Picasso in 1912, it changed the terminology of Cubism, breaking the entire system of pictorial representation based on the gold standard of “likeness”.

As historian David Joselit argues, “Duchamp used the category of art to transformatively liberate materiality; NFTs deploy the category of art to extract private property from freely available information. In short, it is creating verifiable digital reduction, resulting in – much higher – energy expenditure, which is the opposite of the zero-environmental impact of flipping over a urinal.

Duchamp was the first artist to openly become buyers and sellers of his own work. in 1919 (after he had already given mona lisa a goatee and a mustache), he paid his dentist with a handwritten check for $115. They later got their stuff back czech tzanck, named after Toothpuller, for 1,000 francs. If the signature revealed the importance of the work, what stopped him from drawing his own checks and charging them at profit? He did this not for speculative purposes, but because he wanted to present a reproduction of the check in the replicas he made. La Boite-en-Valise (box in the suitcase). Viewed through the lens of history, Duchamp strikes us as a classic revolutionary, a Donatello among NFTs.

