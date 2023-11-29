A dish from the ’70s is an early bestseller in this U.S. revival

Co-owner of Flex Muscles And now the revivalist of Hoaxters on the Upper East Side, Alexandra Shapiro comes from a restaurant family. Her father, Bobby Shapiro, has had a hand in 27 restaurants, she says. In addition to founding Hoexter’s Market in 1977, he opened other restaurants including Texarkana and Chez Louis in Manhattan, a Boca Raton restaurant with renowned chef Norman Van Aken, and David’s Cookies in Manhattan.

So it makes sense that, in reopening Hoexter’s, at 174 E. 82nd Street near Third Avenue — a neighborhood restaurant that basically reigned around the corner for nearly a decade — he’d carry on the family legacy. Will see.

The menu comes from chef Lauren Schwittenberg, who most recently cooked at Brooklyn’s LaLou, including entrees like French onion soup, Caesar salad, fried calamari, shrimp cocktail, and clams piccata for starters, and half a chicken, a whole branzino. Includes meat-centric main dishes. , stuffed shells, and pork Milanese.

But it’s the Gorgonzola Garlic Bread ($18) from the original menu – a 1970s dish if ever there was one – that is by far the best-seller. Here, the (not particularly photogenic, white-on-white) appetizer is an Italian bread dressed with garlic, herbs and gorgonzola béchamel. “I’ve been hearing about it my whole life,” says Shapiro. Still, he’s been “amazed” by the number of orders since the restaurant opened earlier this month.

The road to reopening the Hoaxters in 2022 began with a fire in the Flex Muscles. As Shapiro rehabilitated the space, a larger space was cleared nearby, allowing the flex muscles to move. Still looking for the original Flex location, he had to decide what to do next. Turns out, the spot brought up some nostalgia for the family where they ran a restaurant for more than 20 years (before Flex, it was another family restaurant, Zocalo); It was not an easy place to leave.

Around the same time, Shapiro received a notice from Etsy about a matchbook for sale at Hoexter’s Market, her father’s first business, a butcher shop that he transformed into a well-regarded market and restaurant with positive reviews. new York Times’ Mimi Sheraton. This prompted discussion about reopening the location. “It all worked out,” she says.

Hoexter always held sway over the family, even after his father sold the restaurant in the late 80s. A large mural of the original employees who lived behind the bar hung in the family home from time to time; It depicts Shapiro’s father and grandfather in butcher’s jackets. “I remember what everyone was going through as a kid,” she says, and Hoexter laid the groundwork for the family’s other restaurants.

Caviar and potato chips for $95. Hoexter’s Hoexter’s Chopped Salad for $21. betrayers

Today that fresco overlooks one of three dining rooms with a 10-seat bar in the 90-seat restaurant, which features retro design elements like black-and-white penny tile floors, checkered bathrooms and tartan wallpaper with pine, burgundy. Pronunciation of midnight. (“Market” and the apostrophe have been removed from the name.)

“It happened by accident, like it was meant to happen,” Shapiro says of the reopening.

Hoexters is open for dinner from 5 to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday.

$18 Gorgonzola Garlic Bread at Hoexters. Double Smash Burger for $28 at Hoexters Hoexters. betrayers

Sign up for the Eater NY newsletter

Sign Up For Our Newsletter.

Source: ny.eater.com