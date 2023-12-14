A dietitian’s guide to mindful festive feasting – including how many calories are in your favourite food and drinks
Research shows that weight gain during the Christmas period accounts for the majority of weight gained throughout the year. Here’s some expert advice on how to enjoy the season with an eye on your health
It’s not a Christmas day thing. Far from it. Several studies have seen that from the last week in November to the second week of January, people can gain weight. Generally, it may be just one to two pounds. However, other studies suggest up to half a stone (seven pounds), and people who are overweight can tend to gain more while also struggling more to lose it. Weight gain during the festive period accounts for most of the weight gain that year. Research suggests that people don’t tend to lose the weight, meaning the festive period may be the reason many become heavier each year. Behavioural interventions have been shown to stop people gaining weight during Christmas time.
It’s a combination of factors. People drink more alcohol and eat out more often. With holidays taken over the Christmas period people have time to eat more. Food quality can reduce and portion size increase. On Christmas day alone research suggests people eat three times too much. Overconsuming both food and alcohol can lead people to reduce exercise levels as their energy may be poor as a result and therefore their motivation. Plus, they’re busier with so many social events with friends, family and work.