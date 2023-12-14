A dietitian’s guide to mindful festive feasting – including how many calories are in your favourite food and drinks

Research shows that weight gain during the Christmas period accounts for the majority of weight gained throughout the year. Here’s some expert advice on how to enjoy the season with an eye on your health

Keep sweet treats to a minimum to avoid weight gain this Christmas. Photo: Getty

It’s not a Christmas day thing. Far from it. Several studies have seen that from the last week in November to the second week of January, people can gain weight. Generally, it may be just one to two pounds. However, other studies suggest up to half a stone (seven pounds), and people who are overweight can tend to gain more while also struggling more to lose it. Weight gain during the festive period accounts for most of the weight gain that year. Research suggests that people don’t tend to lose the weight, meaning the festive period may be the reason many become heavier each year. Behavioural interventions have been shown to stop people gaining weight during Christmas time.​