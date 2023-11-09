A diet rich in fish and antioxidants may improve the quality of life of lung disease patients.

Researchers analyzed various studies to see which diets and vitamins might help reduce symptoms in patients with lung disease.

Foods rich in vitamins, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, such as fatty fish, may help people suffering from chronic lung conditions reduce inflammation and breathe more easily, according to new analysis.

Researchers from Hungary’s Semmelweis University did two literature reviews In a study of thousands of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a chronic lung disease that causes less air in the airways and breathing problems.

They focused on studies conducted between 2018 and 2023 and published the findings in the journal Nutrients.

The Semmelweis researchers’ literature review found that in particular, protein, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids and vegetables benefit COPD patients.

“The diet needs to change from a Western type to a Mediterranean type,” Dr. János Varga, associate professor at Semmelweis University’s department of pulmonology, told Euronews Next.

“The Western diet is anti-inflammatory and the Mediterranean diet has anti-inflammatory effects,” he said.

Semmelweis researchers recommend that people reduce their intake of red and processed meats, which contain high levels of saturated fat. Varga instead recommends eating fatty fish like salmon, herring and mackerel twice a week.

People with COPD require more energy to breathe, so their muscles may require more calories than someone without COPD. American Lung Association,

Eating fewer carbohydrates and more fat can help people breathe easier, because the body produces more carbon dioxide when it metabolizes carbohydrates.

Dr Craig Hersh, director of the COPD Clinic at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US, said experts “have known for some time that a healthy, balanced diet is beneficial for both reducing the risk of developing COPD and treating it.” of COPD patients”

He added, “In people who have developed COPD, especially as it becomes more severe, one of the things that are at risk is weight loss and particularly muscle loss.” It’s all about finding a balance to maintain a healthy weight, she said. And the weight does not reduce.

“When people are more serious, we can recommend more lean protein and make sure they’re maintaining enough calories to maintain their muscle mass,” Hersh said.

Can vitamins help COPD patients?

According to two literature reviews, daily intake of vitamin C, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, calcium, and vitamin D may help people with COPD. A diet rich in antioxidants may also help with inflammation, the Semmelweis researchers said.

A study cited by researchers found that taking 1 gram of black seed oil twice a day had positive effects on lung function and airway inflammation.

Hersh, who is also an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, said there are no current recommendations for providing vitamins to COPD patients other than eating a balanced diet.

“If people are not able to eat a balanced diet, you know, often older patients are advised to take a multivitamin, but other than that there are no specific vitamins or nutritional supplements,” he told Euronews Next.

“There have been and are ongoing trials of various nutritional supplements in COPD and other respiratory diseases, but I have not seen any real concrete results to date,” he said.

Third leading cause of death worldwide

The American Lung Association recommends that COPD patients should rest before eating, eat slowly, sit straight and take short breaks between bites.

He says that if people are very tired later in the day, eating early in the morning can help. They say people with COPD should also avoid foods that cause gas or bloating.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide.

More than 70 percent of COPD cases in high-income countries are caused by tobacco smoking and 30-40 percent of cases in low- to middle-income countries, with the most effective COPD treatment being to stop smoking.

Indoor air pollution or, in some countries, indoor cooking with wood or coal is also a risk factor. Occupational exposure to dust can also be a risk factor.

Harsh says the common day-to-day symptoms that doctors see in COPD patients include “shortness of breath, especially with activity, cough and phlegm production.”

“People can also have acute flare-ups, what we call exacerbations, where they get worse and require additional treatment and even hospitalization, and the risk that we see in the long term is “Making symptoms worse such as shortness of breath or requiring oxygen to help at all times or activities,” he said.

Semmelweis researchers say a healthy diet is best combined with physical training and breathing techniques.

“These will not only increase muscle mass and stamina but will also improve the respiratory system as well as strengthen weak respiratory muscles,” Varga said.

“Overall, breathing becomes easier”.

