A day in the life: Brittany Moss, entrepreneur

Rural Arkansas is often known for all the wrong reasons — like high rates of poverty, lack of educational attainment and scarce job opportunities — but at just 25 years old, Brittany Moss has gained recognition as an entrepreneur through her work. Overcame those kinds of obstacles to do. As owner and administrator of the South-West Medical Academy in his hometown of Prescott.

“I think growing up in a small town and seeing how difficult life was as an adult has made me the strong, independent woman I am today,” she said. “I am grateful for everything I have gone through. I am also grateful that my parents believed in me and never questioned whether I would succeed through business.

Moss said she has been passionate about health care since childhood. She became a certified nursing assistant at the age of 17, and when other students learned that she had passed the exam, they began reaching out to her for study sessions.

“After studying with four people [who] Everyone passed on the first attempt, I just knew I had a gift,” she said, “but still, I didn’t know I would ever open school until one night in 2018. I had a dream to open a CNA school. I came out of my dream at 1 am in tears because I was so excited and grateful.

The next day, Moss began researching and making phone calls to find out what she needed to do to open the school. He said he spent all his savings to open the Nevada County CNA School, now Southwest Medical Academy, in 2019.

With four instructors and a single program, the school soon graduated its first class of 16. Moss said the school was so popular that it was able to move from a building and location that “wasn’t the best” to a better facility within two weeks.

Geared toward providing affordable, quality education, the private career and education school offers a career-intensive fast-track curriculum so students can pursue careers such as medical assistant, CNA, dental assistant, phlebotomy technician, pharmacy technician, electrocardiograph technician, patient Can join quickly. Care Technicians and Physical Therapy Technicians.

All programs are $1,000 or less, Moss said, and the school provides textbooks for all students. After students complete the course, they receive a certificate of completion and are eligible to sit for a national examination that gives students the opportunity to earn certification in all 50 states. Although the school is based in Prescott, Moss said, the school has a travel license that allows instructors to provide instruction in other states.

The school now has 10 licensed instructors, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians, registered dental assistants and a phlebotomist.

Although Moss said the transition to online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge that took her out of her comfort zone, she said she allowed her team to support her rather than navigate the changes herself. Giving helped the school continue to educate students. Despite the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

She said her work in school and some of her observations during the pandemic inspired her to become a licensed insurance agent last year because she wanted to teach future generations about the importance of life insurance.

“The age of my students ranges between 16 to 45 years. 80 percent of them have no idea about the importance of life insurance,” he said. “In the last few years, especially while dealing with Covid, we have had a lot of deaths. I also noticed 60 percent [the bereaved] Open GoFundMe accounts to cover [funeral] Cost. Then I knew that as a community leader I had to help [students] Break generational curses and educate them about the importance of [of life insurance],

Growing up in Prescott, a town of about 3,000 in southwest Arkansas, she said she made it a mission to combat the negative statistics that often plague small, rural communities. However, that dream almost ended when Moss became pregnant at the age of 16.

“I came from a single-parent home and at 16 I realized I wasn’t going down the right path,” she said. “My mom always told me that she wanted me to succeed and do more, whether it was a college education or business. I honestly felt like I had failed my parents by getting pregnant at such a young age, plus I wasn’t married, which is why I made sure to graduate a year early. This was the first step towards overcoming the obstacles.”

After graduating from Prescott High School in 2016, Moss enrolled in CNA school so she could support her family. Now, as a role model for many, Moss volunteers her time to help others achieve their goals and better the community as a whole.

“My goal is to make a positive impact in my community,” he said. “As a passionate volunteer, I love mentoring young girls and even young adults to empower them with the skills and knowledge they need to move forward. Through free classes and workshops, my goal is to give back to my community and create opportunities for growth and development. Together, we can shape a brighter future for all.”

Moss was recognized for her success this year when she was crowned Mrs. Woman Entrepreneur Arkansas International.

“I’m still speechless,” he said. “This is such a blessing, and I know this opportunity has set me up to tell even more success stories. It’s a beautiful thing that I get the chance to not only make an impact on my students and community, but now to make an impact internationally, potentially reaching other entrepreneurs in my field. It is a blessing.”

Moss will compete in the national Mrs. Women Entrepreneur International competition in July, and she said she hopes to learn from and network with like-minded entrepreneurs.

“Of course, I hope to bring home the national title of Mrs. Woman Entrepreneur International,” she said.

The key to entrepreneurship, he said, is networking, persistence and understanding your audience and their needs. She said that she has to learn that it is important to maintain continuity, but it is also okay to take a break when life becomes burdensome. Being an entrepreneur can be stressful, she said, so it’s important to take time for yourself.

She said she is inspired by her family, especially her two sons, ages 2 and 8. She married in April 2021, and also raises three nieces.

“Around 7 pm is my favorite part of the day because that’s when my husband comes home from work. “My work is also over and I can have dinner and spend quality time with my family,” she said. “Family is important.”

In the future, he said, he hopes to find partners and open a community college. He said that a business should not be someone else’s passion and dream but that of the business owner, because if entrepreneurs do not like their work, they will not give it their all.

“I want everyone to understand that if they have a dream of doing something, they should pursue it,” she said. “Move forward with confidence because one thing we know for sure is that it will never happen if you don’t try.”

Also read: A Day in the Life: Benjamin Oliver, Filmmaker

Source: armoneyandpolitics.com